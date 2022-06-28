ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Outcomes of screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital: 2 years' audit

By Rowayda Amin Alieldin
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal College of Ophthalmologists has produced guidelines for screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy. New imaging modalities had suggested an increased prevalence of retinopathy compared with previous reports. The aim of this study is to identify the real-life prevalence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy in patients attending Manchester Royal Eye Hospital screening service over...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Barriers to implementation of evidence into clinical practice in low-resource settings

Low-resource settings lag behind the rest of the world in achieving good health, in part owing to poor translation of clinical evidence into practice. Focusing on neurological disorders - in particular, stroke - this Comment identifies barriers to translation at the individual, provider and health systems levels and proposes theory-driven mitigating solutions.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) calculator-a consensus-based decision tool for initiating antitubercular therapy in ocular tuberculosis

To introduce the Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) Calculator, an online clinical scoring system for initiating antitubercular therapy (ATT) in patients with ocular tuberculosis (TB). Method. The COTS Calculator was derived from COTS Consensus (COTS CON) data, which has previously published consensus guidelines. Using a two-step Delphi method, 81 experts...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Successful pregnancy and cesarean delivery in a tetraplegic, home-invasively-mechanically-ventilated patient "“ case report

Pregnancies are rare in patients with severely disabilitating spinal cord injuries (SCI) but increasing alongside social awareness concerning reproductive equality. Physicians should be aware of several potential complications during pregnancy and delivery, particularly autonomic dysreflexia. Case presentation. We report a successful pregnancy of a 32-year-old woman with a severe SCI...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of genetic variants with patient reported quality of life and pain experience in patients in the UK NCRI Myeloma X Relapse [Intensive]) trial; an exploratory study

The Myeloma X trial provided a platform to explore genetics in relation to systematic assessment of patient-reported outcomes at key points during salvage treatment in multiple myeloma (MM) patients. Blood DNA was obtained in 191 subjects for single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping. By univariable analysis, the non-coding rs2562456 SNP, upstream of LINC00664, was associated with several relevant pain and health-related quality-of-life (HRQoL) scores at 100 days after allocation to consolidation with autologous stem cell transplantation or weekly cyclophosphamide. Presence of the minor (C) allele was associated with lower pain interference (p"‰="‰0.014) and HRQoL pain (p"‰="‰0.003), and higher HRQoL global health status (p"‰="‰0.011) and physical functioning (p"‰="‰0.007). These effects were not modified by treatment arm and were no longer significant at 6 months. Following induction therapy, the rs13361160 SNP near the CCT5 and FAM173B genes was associated with higher global health (p"‰="‰0.027) and physical functioning (p"‰="‰0.013). This exploratory study supports associations between subjective parameters in MM with SNPs previously identified in genome-wide association studies of pain. Conversely, SNPs in candidate genes involved in opioid and transporter pathways showed no effect. Further studies are warranted in well-defined cancer populations, and potentially assisted by whole genome sequencing with germline analysis in routine diagnostics in haematological cancers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Care#Retinopathy#National Eye Institute#Royal College#Rcophth#Methods Data
Nature.com

Excessive hospitalization of patients with seizures in the Germany prehospital emergency system: a retrospective cohort study

Seizures are a common reason for calling emergency medical services. A lack of guidelines on prehospital treatment in Germany leads to high transportation rates and reduced confidence in decision making by professionals. Our aim was to investigate the reasons for hospitalization and evaluate their necessity. A retrospective analysis of all emergency medical services records in Munich, Germany was performed in order to examine the reasons for hospitalization of patients with seizures and to evaluate their trajectory following admission to a university hospital. 8882 records were analyzed with 415 records reporting seizures (4.9%). Primary endpoint was transportation to hospital. In 380 cases (92%) patients were transported, of which 177 patients (47%) had known epilepsy; 35 patients (8%) were left at scene. Older patients and patients with higher amounts of administered medication at the scene were hospitalized significantly more often (p"‰="‰0.032 and p"‰="‰0.004, respectively). Median hospital length of stay was 1 night [IQR 1"“2]. In patients with out-of-hospital seizures, high hospital transportation rates were evident, most of which could be considered as not indicated. One possible reason is the lack of guidelines in Germany, which leads to uncertainty among medical staff. This results in distress for the patients, their caregivers and consequently high costs.
WORLD
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Egypt
WebMD

How Type 2 Diabetes Made Me a Healthier Person

’Tis the season to make impossible-to-keep resolutions concerning my type 2 diabetes care. Lose 10 pounds in 2 weeks! Take up marathoning! Average blood glucose readings no higher than 105!. But since such extreme vows often evaporate by mid-January (or earlier), this year I’m trying something new. Rather than crafting...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Erectile dysfunction drugs could help in the treatment of esophageal cancer

A group of drugs commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction may be able to boost the effect of chemotherapy in esophageal cancer, according to new research. This research, published today (Tuesday) in Cell Reports Medicine, found that the drugs, known as PDE5 inhibitors can reverse chemotherapy resistance by targeting cells called cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) residing in the area surrounding the tumor.
CANCER
BBC

Bowel cancer: How to check your poo

Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Titanium wear from magnetically controlled growing rods (MCGRs) for the treatment of spinal deformities in children

Magnetically controlled growing rods (MCGRs) are an effective treatment method for early-onset scoliosis (EOS). In recent years, increasing titanium wear was observed in tissue adjacent to implants and in blood samples of these patients. This study aims to investigate the potential correlation between amount of metal loss and titanium levels in blood during MCGR treatment as well as influencing factors for metal wear. In total, 44 MCGRs (n"‰="‰23 patients) were retrieved after an average of 2.6Â years of implantation and analyzed using a tactile measurement instrument and subsequent metal loss calculation. Titanium plasma levels (n"‰="‰23) were obtained using inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). The correlation of both parameters as well as influencing factors were analyzed. Titanium abrasion on MCGRs was observed in the majority of implants. There was no correlation of metal implant wear or titanium plasma values to the duration of MCGR implantation time, number of external lengthening procedures, patient's ambulatory status, gender, weight or height. Material loss on the MCGRs showed a positive correlation to titanium blood plasma values. The present study is one of the first studies to analyze retrieved MCGRs using high-precision metrological techniques and compare these results with ICP-MS analyses determining blood titanium values.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy