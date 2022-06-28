ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Is loss of p53 a driver of ductal carcinoma in situ progression?

By Rhiannon L. Morrissey
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a non-obligate precursor of invasive carcinoma. Multiple studies have shown that DCIS lesions typically possess a driver mutation associated with cancer development. Mutation in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene is present in 15"“30% of pure DCIS lesions and in ~30% of invasive breast cancers. Mutations...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

CHREBP suppresses gastric cancer progression via the cyclin D1-Rb-E2F1 pathway

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that carbohydrate response element binding protein (CHREBP) has a crucial function in tumor pathology. In this study, we found CHREBP downregulation in gastric cancer (GC) tissues, and CHREBP was determined to be an independent diagnostic marker of GC. The downregulation of CHREBP promoted cell proliferation and inhibited apoptosis. Moreover, the level of cyclin D1 was significantly correlated with CHREBP expression in GC and paracancerous normal samples. In addition, CHREBP transcriptionally inhibited cyclin D1 expression in GC cells. Tumor suppressor activity of CHREBP could be affected by the upregulation of cyclin D1. In summary, CHREBP was found to be an independent diagnostic marker of GC and to influence GC growth and apoptosis via targeting the cyclin D1-Rb-E2F1 pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

Norovirus from the mouths of babes

The discovery that gut viruses can be transmitted from mouse pups to their mothers in saliva during breastfeeding reveals previously unrecognized sites of viral replication and means of viral transmission. Elizabeth A. Kennedy 0 &. Elizabeth A. Kennedy. Elizabeth A. Kennedy is in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is genetic risk of ADHD mediated via dopaminergic mechanism? A study of functional connectivity in ADHD and pharmacologically challenged healthy volunteers with a genetic risk profile

Recent GWAS allow us to calculate polygenic risk scores for ADHD. At the imaging level, resting-state fMRI analyses have given us valuable insights into changes in connectivity patterns in ADHD patients. However, no study has yet attempted to combine these two different levels of investigation. For this endeavor, we used a dopaminergic challenge fMRI study (L-DOPA) in healthy participants who were genotyped for their ADHD, MDD, schizophrenia, and body height polygenic risk score (PRS) and compared results with a study comparing ADHD patients and healthy controls. Our objective was to evaluate how L-DOPA-induced changes of reward-system-related FC are dependent on the individual polygenic risk score. FMRI imaging was used to evaluate resting-state functional connectivity (FC) of targeted subcortical structures in 27 ADHD patients and matched controls. In a second study, we evaluated the effect of ADHD and non-ADHD PRS in a L-DOPA-based pharmaco-fMRI-challenge in 34 healthy volunteers. The functional connectivity between the putamen and parietal lobe was decreased in ADHD patients. In healthy volunteers, the FC between putamen and parietal lobe was lower in ADHD high genetic risk participants. This direction of connectivity was reversed during L-DOPA challenge. Further findings are described for other dopaminergic subcortical structures. The FC between the putamen and the attention network showed the most consistent change in patients as well as in high-risk participants. Our results suggest that FC of the dorsal attention network is altered in adult ADHD as well as in healthy controls with higher genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Altered ocular microvasculature in patients with systemic sclerosis and very early disease of systemic sclerosis using optical coherence tomography angiography

The vascular hypothesis of systemic sclerosis (SSc) would predict microvascular alterations should also affect anatomical regions like ocular microvasculature. The objective of this study was to evaluate retinal and choriocapillary vessel density (VD) in patients with definite SSc and very early disease of systemic sclerosis (VEDOSS) using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA). 22 eyes of 22 patients and 22 eyes of 22 healthy subjects were included in this study. Patients were classified into patients with definite SSc and patients with VEDOSS. VD data of the superficial OCT angiogram (OCTA-SCP), deep OCT angiogram (OCTA-DCP) and choriocapillaris (OCTA-CC) were analysed. VD in the OCTA-SCP and OCTA-CC was lower in patients with SSc (p"‰<"‰0.05). In VEDOSS patients, VD in the OCTA-CC was still reduced compared to controls (p"‰<"‰0.05). Correlation analysis revealed a positive correlation between nailfold capillaroscopy and VD of OCTA-CC (Spearman correlation coefficient (rSp) 0.456, p"‰<"‰0.05) and a negative correlation between skin score and VD of OCTA-SCP (p"‰<"‰0.05). Ocular perfusion seems to be impaired in patients with SSc and even VEDOSS. VD correlated with disease severity. OCTA could be a new useful diagnostic and predictive parameter for monitoring patients with different stages of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

New Blood Biomarker for Fatty Liver Disease Identified

A MedUni Vienna study team has identified the role of a specific subtype of macrophages (white blood cells) in progressive non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. As part of the immune system, these cells have a protective function against fibrosis and liver cirrhosis. At the same time, they are useful as biomarkers of liver disease progression as they can be measured by a blood test. The results were recently published in the renowned "Journal of Hepatology".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The metabolism of 1,25(OH)D in clinical and experimental kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) results in calcitriol deficiency and altered vitamin D metabolism. The objective of this study was to assess the 24-hydroxylation-mediated metabolism of 25(OH)D3 and 1,25(OH)2D3 in a cross-sectional analysis of participants with a range of kidney function assessed by precise measured GFR (mGFR) (N"‰="‰143) and in rats with the induction and progression of experimental kidney disease. Vitamin D metabolites were assessed with LC"“MS/MS. Circulating measures of 24-hydroxylation of 25(OH)D3 (24,25(OH)2D3:25(OH)D3) precisely decreased according to mGFR in humans and progressively in rats with developing CKD. In contrast, the 1,24,25(OH)3D3: 1,25(OH)2D3 vitamin D metabolite ratio increased in humans as the mGFR decreased and in rats with the induction and progression of CKD. Human participants taking cholecalciferol had higher circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3, despite no increase of 1,25(OH)2D3. This first report of circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3 in the setting of CKD provides novel insight into the uniquely altered vitamin D metabolism in this setting. A better understanding of the uniquely dysfunctional catabolic vitamin D profile in CKD may guide more effective treatment strategies. The potential that 24-hydroxylated products have biological activity of is an important area of future research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SIX3 function in cancer: progression and comprehensive analysis

The homeobox gene family encodes transcription factors that are essential for cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation, and its dysfunction is linked to tumor initiation and progression. Sine oculis homeobox (SIX) belongs to the homeobox gene family, with SIX3 being a core member. Recent studies indicate that SXI3 functions as a cancer suppressor or promoter, which is mainly dependent on SIX3's influence on the signal pathways that promote or inhibit cancer in cells. The low expression of SIX3 in most malignant tumors was confirmed by detailed studies, which could promote the cell cycle, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis. The recovery or upregulation of SIX3 expression to suppress cancer is closely related to the direct or indirect inhibition of the Wnt pathway. However, in some malignancies, such as esophageal cancer and gastric cancer, SIX3 is a tumor-promoting factor, and repressing SIX3 improves patients' prognosis. This review introduces the research progress of SIX3 in tumors and gives a comprehensive analysis, intending to explain why SIX3 plays different roles in different cancers and provide new cancer therapy strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gaps and opportunities in the treatment of relapsed-refractory multiple myeloma: Consensus recommendations of the NCI Multiple Myeloma Steering Committee

A wide variety of new therapeutic options for Multiple Myeloma (MM) have recently become available, extending progression-free and overall survival for patients in meaningful ways. However, these treatments are not curative, and patients eventually relapse, necessitating decisions on the appropriate choice of treatment(s) for the next phase of the disease. Additionally, an important subset of MM patients will prove to be refractory to the majority of the available treatments, requiring selection of effective therapies from the remaining options. Immunomodulatory agents (IMiDs), proteasome inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and alkylating agents are the major classes of MM therapies, with several options in each class. Patients who are refractory to one agent in a class may be responsive to a related compound or to a drug from a different class. However, rules for selection of alternative treatments in these situations are somewhat empirical and later phase clinical trials to inform those choices are ongoing. To address these issues the NCI Multiple Myeloma Steering Committee formed a relapsed/refractory working group to review optimal treatment choices, timing, and sequencing and provide recommendations. Additional issues considered include the role of salvage autologous stem cell transplantation, risk stratification, targeted approaches for genetic subsets of MM, appropriate clinical trial endpoints, and promising investigational agents. This report summarizes the deliberations of the working group and suggests potential avenues of research to improve the precision, timing, and durability of treatments for Myeloma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Profiling the total single-cell transciptome using droplet microfluidics

Current high-throughput single-cell methods detect only a small part of the transcriptome. The workflow presented here integrates molecular analysis and droplet microfluidics to derive total transcriptomic atlases that encompass alternative splicing and non-coding transcripts in large numbers of single cells. The utility of this method is demonstrated by analysis of mouse gastrulation and early organogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging synaptic density in depression

Major depressive disorder is a prevalent and heterogeneous disorder with treatment resistance in at least 50% of individuals. Most of the initial studies focused on the monoamine system; however, recently other mechanisms have come under investigation. Specific to the current issue, studies show synaptic involvement in depression. Other articles in this issue report on reductions in synaptic density, dendritic spines, boutons and glia associated with stress and depression. Importantly, it appears that some drugs (e.g., ketamine) may lead to rapid synaptic restoration or synaptogenesis. Direct evidence for this comes from preclinical work. However, neuroimaging studies, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET), have become useful in assessing these changes in vivo. Here, we describe the use of neuroimaging techniques in the evaluation of synaptic alterations associated with depression in humans, as well as measurement of synaptic restoration after administration of ketamine. Although more research is desired, use of these techniques widen our understanding of depression and move us further along the path to targeted and effective treatment for depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Ab initio molecular dynamics free energy study of enhanced copper (II) dimerization on mineral surfaces

Understanding the adsorption of isolated metal cations from water on to mineral surfaces is critical for toxic waste retention and cleanup in the environment. Heterogeneous nucleation of metal oxyhydroxides and other minerals on material surfaces is key to crystal growth and dissolution. The link connecting these two areas, namely cation dimerization and polymerization, is far less understood. In this work we apply ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to examine the coordination structure of hydroxide-bridged Cu(II) dimers, and the free energy changes associated with Cu(II) dimerization on silica surfaces. The dimer dissociation pathway involves sequential breaking of two Cu2+-OHâˆ’ bonds, yielding three local minima in the free energy profiles associated with 0-2 OHâˆ’ bridges between the metal cations, and requires the design of a (to our knowledge) novel reaction coordinate for the simulations. Cu(II) adsorbed on silica surfaces are found to exhibit stronger tendency towards dimerization than when residing in water. Cluster-plus-implicit-solvent methods yield incorrect trends if OHâˆ’ hydration is not correctly depicted. The predicted free energy landscapes are consistent with fast equilibrium times (seconds) among adsorbed structures, and favor Cu2+ dimer formation on silica surfaces over monomer adsorption.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Host lung microbiota promotes malaria-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome

Severe malaria can manifest itself with a variety of well-recognized clinical phenotypes that are highly predictive of death "“ severe anaemia, coma (cerebral malaria), multiple organ failure, and respiratory distress. The reasons why an infected individual develops one pathology rather than another remain poorly understood. Here we use distinct rodent models of infection to show that the host microbiota is a contributing factor for the development of respiratory distress syndrome and host mortality in the context of malaria infections (malaria-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome, MA-ARDS). We show that parasite sequestration in the lung results in sustained immune activation. Subsequent production of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 by T cells compromises microbial control, leading to severe lung disease. Notably, bacterial clearance with linezolid, an antibiotic commonly used in the clinical setting to control lung-associated bacterial infections, prevents MA-ARDS-associated lethality. Thus, we propose that the host's anti-inflammatory response to limit tissue damage can result in loss of microbial control, which promotes MA-ARDS. This must be considered when intervening against life-threatening respiratory complications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Zinc nutritional status, mood states and quality of life in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome: a case"“control study

Zinc is an important trace element for structure, and regulation in the central nervous system, as well as the gut homeostasis. There are several mental disorders associated with zinc deficiency. The relationship between zinc nutritional status with mood states and quality of life (QoL) in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D) has not been studied yet. This case"“control study aimed to investigate the association between zinc nutritional status with mood states and QoL in IBS-D patients. Sixty-one newly diagnosed patients with IBS-D and 61 matched healthy controls were enrolled. Dietary zinc intakes and serum zinc levels were measured. Mood states and QoL were evaluated by validated questionnaires. Logistic regression was used to estimate the odds of IBS-D in relation to zinc deficiency. Decreased serum zinc levels were observed in the IBS-D group than in the controls (p"‰="‰0.001). There were higher scores of depression (p"‰="‰0.014), anxiety (p"‰="‰0.005), and stress (p"‰="‰0.001) among IBS-D patients. Moreover, overall QoL, physical and psychological health were lower in IBS-D patients compared to the controls (p"‰<"‰0.001). "Food avoidance" had the lowest, while the "relationship" had the highest score among the patients (51.09"‰Â±"‰26.80 and 78.14"‰Â±"‰23.30, respectively). Dietary zinc intake was positively correlated with psychological health in the controls (r"‰="‰0.295, p"‰="‰0.022) and with body image in the patients (r"‰="‰0.266, p"‰="‰0.044). According to the logistic regression, zinc deficiency was not significantly associated with odds of IBS-D. Findings show that zinc deficiency may be associated with some parameters of IBS-D. Further clinical studies are needed to explore the causal relationship between zinc status and IBS pathogenesis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Morphological and functional involvement of the inner retina in retinitis pigmentosa

To investigate the morphological retinal parameters associated with retinal sensitivity status in retinitis pigmentosa (RP) through a quantitative multimodal imaging approach. The study was designed as an observational, prospective case series, including RP patients and healthy controls. Multimodal imaging included fundus autofluorescence (FAF), structural optical coherence tomography (OCT), OCT angiography (OCTA) and microperimetry (MP). The follow-up lasted 12 months. For each imaging modality, we performed an overall quantitative analysis and a detailed investigation based on the ETDRS-9 sectors grid. Quantitative parameters included the thickness of each retinal and choroidal layer, vessel density (VD), choriocapillaris porosity (CCP), FAF intensity and MP retinal sensitivity.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New discoveries about enzyme's metabolic role may lead to better diabetes treatments

A treatment for conditions that underlie the development of type 2 diabetes could evolve from new basic research discoveries at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). For the first time, a team led by UAH, a part of the University of Alabama System, has characterized the metabolic function of a poorly understood phosphatase enzyme called mitogen-activated protein kinase phosphatase-2 (MKP-2), as well as the enzyme's pathophysiology in obesity, type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Nature.com

New concept of pulse irregularity for the detection of atrial fibrillation during blood pressure measurement

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an important factor contributing to the hospitalization burden associated with embolic stroke and heart failure [1]. Hypertension is the major etiologic factor of comorbid AF. Optimal management of blood pressure (BP) is thus important for the prevention of AF [2]. In addition, the early detection of silent AF in hypertensive patients is very important [3, 4]. However, even a detailed assessment using long-term electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring has limited ability to detect paroxysmal AF [5]. Indeed, the majority of asymptomatic AF patients are diagnosed at annual health check-up examinations.
JAPAN
Nature.com

The status of tumor mutational burden and immunotherapy

Tumor mutational burden (TMB) has received significant attention within ongoing pursuits of biomarkers of response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, and notably received FDA approval as a companion diagnostic biomarker for pembrolizumab. Here, four experts discuss the utility, challenges, and open questions surrounding TMB in the context of cancer immunotherapy. Department...
CANCER

