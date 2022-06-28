ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island man gets 10 years in prison for drug, gun crimes

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office.

Matthew Jenkins, 53, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I-II drugs and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, Richardson’s office said in a news release.

Jenkins had unspecified amounts of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession when he was arrested while Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies were conducting a larceny investigation in February 2021, the solicitor’s office said. He also was found with property that had been reported stolen, three handguns and ammunition.

Jenkins’ criminal history includes felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing a firearm, including prior convictions for armed robbery and assault and battery with the intent to kill and two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Jenkins also has drug and weapons convictions that include distribution of cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

