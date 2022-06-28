ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Arrest 34 in Sweep to Clean Up Open-Air Drug Market in Brockton

By Asher Klein
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 30 people were arrested in a sweep meant to combat an open-air drug market in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said. Over 40 people were identified and 34 people were arrested, including "violent and prolific street-level dealers," Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said at a news...

www.necn.com

