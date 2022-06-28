ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1Î± binds and activates Î³-secretase for AÎ² production under hypoxia and cerebral hypoperfusion

By Courtney Alexander
Cover picture for the articleHypoxic-ischemic injury has been linked with increased risk for developing Alzheimer's disease (AD). The underlying mechanism of this association is poorly understood. Here, we report distinct roles for hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (Hif-1Î±) in the regulation of BACE1 and Î³-secretase activity, two proteases involved in the production of amyloid-beta (AÎ²). We have demonstrated...

