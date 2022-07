An Alabama judge who called Gov. Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw” in a writtehn order has been suspended and might lose his job. AL.com reported that the Judicial Inquiry Commission investigated claims that Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson also used profanity in court and found found that he iolated judicial ethics. Patterson, a Republican judge since 2017, writing that the court should not hold virtual hearings in case technological issues necessitated that someone “leave home and violate Gov. MeMaw’s orders.” The judge apologized to the 77-year-old governor in a letter, say his crack was a “poor attempt at humor.”

