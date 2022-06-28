ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Sheetz lowers gas prices to $3.99 a gallon through July 4 weekend to help drivers save money

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

YORK, Pa. – For the July 4th holiday, Sheetz is dropping prices on two types of gas to help drivers save money at the pump .

Effective immediately, the convenience store chain is charging $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85, according to a company news release. It is a limited-time offer available through Monday .

Unleaded 88 can be used in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and flex-fuel vehicles, the company said in the release. E85 is designed specifically for flexible fuel vehicles, and drivers should check their owners manual to see if they can use it.

In California: Millions to receive 'inflation relief' with gas tax rebate checks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxpRo_0gOK81Gi00
Sheetz is charging $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85 through Monday. Submitted, York Daily Record

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, recommends that drivers check their owners manuals before filling up with the gasoline.

Most cars will be just fine with up to 15% ethanol included in the fuel, and if it's OK, go for it, he said.

'We are trying to help people': Arizona gas station owners slash prices to help drivers

The price of gasoline has been dropping in recent weeks, according to AAA .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398wco_0gOK81Gi00
The price of gasoline has been dropping in recent weeks, according to AAA. Daniel Larlham

On Tuesday, the average price nationwide was $4.88 a gallon. That's down from the high of just over $5.01 on June 14.

"Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

More: Gas tax holiday relief will likely be mild, short. Americans should brace for higher prices

Contributing: Dan Larlham.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Sheetz lowers gas prices to $3.99 a gallon through July 4 weekend to help drivers save money

Comments / 26

Sigsafe365
4d ago

Huh....I'm sure all can remember the time when gas prices conveniently went up near and during a holiday so retail stations could gouge the consumer?Now that prices are so out of control....same businesses are lowering the prices in hopes to draw in those that want a reprieve from the what might be a questionable action all along.If they can lower their prices by a dollar for the holiday and still make a profit...then why can't the same be happening all the time? Actions such as this only raise curiosity and doubt in everything happening today?🤔

Reply(6)
7
James C Guth
4d ago

they only lowered the funky gas for people who can use flexfuel. how about helping the people with older cars who use normal gas !

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on … Continue reading "Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh" The post Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
abc27.com

Vehicle fire disrupted traffic on I-83 North in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire restricted traffic on a portion of Interstate 83 northbound in York County during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, June 29. According to York County Control, the incident was around Exit 24 on the northbound lanes of the interstate. At the time, the fire was believed to be under control, but there was fire equipment being moved around the area.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
York, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Arizona State
City
York, PA
City
California, PA
York, PA
Cars
WGAL

Interstate 83 in York County reopens

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 83 in York County has reopened after a vehicle fire. The northbound lanes had been shut down in the area of Route 238/Church Road Exit. Remember, you can always get real-time traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcycle crash shut down Linglestown Road in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcycle crash shut down Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, on Wednesday afternoon. The road was closed between Crum Mills Road and Gale Drive and traffic is being redirected around the accident. As of Thursday morning, it was reopened. Get daily news,...
HARRISBURG, PA
People

No One Hurt After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Maryland Summer Camp

A massive fire burned at the dining hall for a boy's camp in Maryland on Wednesday while camp was in session, authorities say. The 2-alarm blaze broke out just before 7:30 a.m. at Camp Airy in Thurmont, according to a news release from Frederick County Fire and Rescue. 100 personnel...
THURMONT, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 5 Injured In 4-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and three more were injured Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash in Harford County, authorities said. Troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Interstate 95 North in Havre de Grace shortly after 6 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a Thursday news release. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe a Toyota Camry was heading north on I-95 when it crossed into the left shoulder and struck the crash attenuator of a Maryland Transportation Authority vehicle. The Toyota ricocheted off the MDTA vehicle and into another lane, where it collided with a Lexus RX350, troopers said. The Toyota was then struck by a tractor trailer. A passenger in the Toyota, 52-year-old Ehsan Ulhaq, died at the scene. The driver, 45-year-old Laila Jan, was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. Two other Toyota passengers and the MDTA vehicle’s driver and passenger were also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol#Gas Station#York Daily Record#Aaa
abc27.com

Lancaster man steals over $5k of construction equipment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested and charged a man they say stole over $5,000 worth of construction equipment back in February. According to police, 42-year-old David E. Coello-Cedeno was charged after an investigation was completed regarding a reported burglary. The construction company reported that an unknown person entered one of their sites and took $5,733 worth of equipment.
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man found in Snyder County charged with illegal re-entry

Williamsport, Pa. — A man from Mexico accused of illegally re-entering the United States was caught in Snyder County and charged by a federal grand jury. Mario Hernandez-Gonzaga, 40, was found on May 12 in Snyder County by deportation officers after he failed to appear in court for driving under the influence charges in Northumberland County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Hernandez-Gonzaga was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on May 11, 2009. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime before Nov. 5, 2021. Hernandez-Gonzaga faces a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Child Injured After Falling Two Stories In Hagerstown: Report

A child in Maryland suffered multiple potential injuries after reportedly falling several stories in Washington County. According to unconfirmed reports, a 3-year-old boy fell from a second-story East Antietam Street window in Hagerstown, striking the concrete below and leaving him with multiple injuries. The report stated that the child fell...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with stealing $13,000 from employer

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Lititz Borough Police say Zachary Nesbitt, 35, was charged after allegedly stealing $13,000 from his employer. Police say the alleged theft happened between March 9-26, 2022 on North Water Street in Lititz Borough.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Adams County man throws TV at woman, slams her to ground

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., 30-year-old Justin Beamer of Abbottstown was accused of assaulting a 29-year-old female, also from Abbottstown, after he threw a TV at her and then slammed her to the ground by her neck. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teens arrested after Lancaster County UPS burglary

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two teens have been arrested after police responded to a burglary at a Lancaster County UPS facility. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Enterprise Road for a burglar alarm. Officers located multiple people inside wearing dark clothing who fled the facility on foot.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man stabbed outside York 7-Eleven, police say

YORK, Pa. — A man was stabbed shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday outside a York convenience store. It happened outside the 7-Eleven on North Sherman Street. Police said a 44-year-old man was stabbed and taken to the hospital. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police are now looking...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Warrant obtained, police searching for man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On June 27, Carlisle Police got a warrant for access device fraud and receiving stolen property for Toby S. Bentzel. If you have any information on where Bentzel is, the Carlisle Police are asking you to contact them at 717-243-5252, or submit a tip online.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Mayor Wanda Williams laying rumors to rest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Wanda Williams wants to put the rumors to rest that Harrisburg is not supporting city seniors. Rumors included how there hasn’t been any support for the Heinz Senior Center. Mayor Williams says that’s not true and there are plans for more affordable housing. “There’s been a lot of controversy in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

517K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy