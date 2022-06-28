ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins Council Waiving Vendor Fees for Independence Day Concert

 2 days ago

The City of Warner Robins is waiving food-truck fees for...

Robins Financial Continues Sponsorship of Independence Day Celebration

Robins Financial Credit Union recently renewed its sponsorship of the Annual Independence Day Celebration in Warner Robins. This year’s celebration will take place in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Saturday, July 2nd. The event will include musical acts from Company of Crows with co-headliners the Atlanta Rhythm Section and CON FUNK SHUN followed by fireworks sponsored by Robins Financial Credit Union.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
From hazardous site to workforce housing and homeless respite

MACON, Ga. — As officials break ground Thursday on $18 million of affordable housing for lower income workers near downtown Macon, they won’t dig too deep. Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division monitors hazardous materials in the ground where the Macon Housing Authority and Depaul USA are building Central City Apartments on about five acres at the corner of Walnut and Seventh streets.
MACON, GA
Pleasant Hill project to bring solutions to neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgetown Beeck Center for Social Impact and the Center for Public Impact recently announced the “Opportunity Project.”. Detroit, Michigan, Long Beach, California, Macon-Bibb, Georgia and Miami-Dale, Florida will join the project, which allows residents to use a digital tool to address challenges in their communities, according to a Macon-Bibb Facebook post.
MACON, GA
Dr. Matt Astin Discusses the Services of the Macon Volunteer Clinic

Dr. Matt Astin is the Medical Director at the Macon Volunteer Clinic. He explains how their organization specializes in primary care and other forms of healthcare. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
MACON, GA
'Life is what you can do for others': Longtime Baldwin County hospital volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A woman in Milledgeville is celebrating a big milestone, July 2, 2022. She's been volunteering at the hospital there for almost four decades. Meldra Panchelli has volunteered at Harriet's Closet at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin for more than 10 years. She helps the patients who have cancer and are cancer survivors. She says she's been in their shoes before.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Harris turns a new chapter in its history

After more than 150 years, the last building of the original Tomlin-Harris Machine Company will be torn down to make room for a newer, more efficient building. “This was the original machine shop built sometime around 1910,” D.J. VanDeusen, president and general manager said. “It even served as a horse barn.”
CORDELE, GA
More broadband connectivity coming to rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
GEORGIA STATE
Baldwin County School District to buy school supplies for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District is looking to help families by purchasing basic school supplies for all students for the 2022-2023 school year. According to a release from the Baldwin County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Noris Price recommended using funds from the federal CARES...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
Warner Robins native wins Miss Georgia, shares goals for year of service

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Miss Georgia 2022 is a familiar face who is also making history. Miss Capital City’s Kelsey Hollis is a Warner Robins native. And she earned the job of serving as Miss Georgia 2022. She is only the second in the state to serve as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen and then become Miss Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Two women arrested at hotel in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two women were arrested in Monroe County on Monday, after a tip leads deputies to a hotel room. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says investigators received a tip that Amy Chason and Gabrielle Murphy, had active warrants and drug inside a hotel room they were staying in.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
A Night of Georgia Music to Broadcast Nationally

One unforgettable night of live music, performed by three legendary musicians on the Grand Opera House stage, proved—once again—that Macon music is unlike any other. Now that performance is set to broadcast nationally on public television. In March of 2022, internationally recognized violinist Robert McDuffie, R.E.M. founding bassist...
MACON, GA

