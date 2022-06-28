Warner Robins Council Waiving Vendor Fees for Independence Day Concert

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A woman in Milledgeville is celebrating a big milestone, July 2, 2022. She's been volunteering at the hospital there for almost four decades. Meldra Panchelli has volunteered at Harriet's Closet at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin for more than 10 years. She helps the patients who have cancer and are cancer survivors. She says she's been in their shoes before.

