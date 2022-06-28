Warner Robins Council Waiving Vendor Fees for Independence Day Concert

Robins Financial Credit Union recently renewed its sponsorship of the Annual Independence Day Celebration in Warner Robins. This year’s celebration will take place in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Saturday, July 2nd. The event will include musical acts from Company of Crows with co-headliners the Atlanta Rhythm Section and CON FUNK SHUN followed by fireworks sponsored by Robins Financial Credit Union.
MACON, Ga. — As officials break ground Thursday on $18 million of affordable housing for lower income workers near downtown Macon, they won’t dig too deep. Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division monitors hazardous materials in the ground where the Macon Housing Authority and Depaul USA are building Central City Apartments on about five acres at the corner of Walnut and Seventh streets.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgetown Beeck Center for Social Impact and the Center for Public Impact recently announced the “Opportunity Project.”. Detroit, Michigan, Long Beach, California, Macon-Bibb, Georgia and Miami-Dale, Florida will join the project, which allows residents to use a digital tool to address challenges in their communities, according to a Macon-Bibb Facebook post.
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Get ready for some waterworks. Wednesday, several organizations came together to give military veteran Tom Hall and his family access to clean, running water by installing a well. 13WMAZ takes you to Sandersville to show you how people came together from across the country to make...
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis took home the Miss Georgia title this year. However, she was not the only one representing the International City at the annual pageant and scholarship competition. In all, seven title holders from Warner Robins competed in Miss Georgia and...
MACON, Ga. — EDITORS NOTE: The video in this story is from previous coverage about a water main break on Log Cabin Drive being repaired. A water main break on Ivey drive will affect 23 customers according to a Facebook post by the Macon Water Authority. It will effect...
Dr. Matt Astin is the Medical Director at the Macon Volunteer Clinic. He explains how their organization specializes in primary care and other forms of healthcare. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A woman in Milledgeville is celebrating a big milestone, July 2, 2022. She's been volunteering at the hospital there for almost four decades. Meldra Panchelli has volunteered at Harriet's Closet at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin for more than 10 years. She helps the patients who have cancer and are cancer survivors. She says she's been in their shoes before.
After more than 150 years, the last building of the original Tomlin-Harris Machine Company will be torn down to make room for a newer, more efficient building. “This was the original machine shop built sometime around 1910,” D.J. VanDeusen, president and general manager said. “It even served as a horse barn.”
PERRY, Ga. — Perry United Methodist Church members are creating a mobile OBGYN clinic in an unusual space — an old shipping container. Congregants plan to ship it to Ghana once it's complete in September. "They don't have any clinics at all, and we'll drill a well once...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In just 48 hours, the city of Warner Robins saw nearly half of this year's homicide. Three people killed in three days. The city overall has seen 7 homicides this year. In the wake of the three fatal shootings, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick called a joint...
Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. (EMC) announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five Middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000 customers in...
ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
MACON, Ga. — Arthur Hall and his family love their Lilly Avenue neighborhood. "We're comfortable here," Hall said. "Most of the people here are in our age bracket, and the ones who aren't in our age bracket give us a lot of respect." Hall says the house next door...
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District is looking to help families by purchasing basic school supplies for all students for the 2022-2023 school year. According to a release from the Baldwin County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Noris Price recommended using funds from the federal CARES...
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Miss Georgia 2022 is a familiar face who is also making history. Miss Capital City’s Kelsey Hollis is a Warner Robins native. And she earned the job of serving as Miss Georgia 2022. She is only the second in the state to serve as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen and then become Miss Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Fourth of July weekend will be filled with fun, food, and festivities, one of which being the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration. The celebration is a large part of the Warner Robins community, and the 39th Annual Event is happening on Saturday, July 2 at the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two women were arrested in Monroe County on Monday, after a tip leads deputies to a hotel room. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says investigators received a tip that Amy Chason and Gabrielle Murphy, had active warrants and drug inside a hotel room they were staying in.
One unforgettable night of live music, performed by three legendary musicians on the Grand Opera House stage, proved—once again—that Macon music is unlike any other. Now that performance is set to broadcast nationally on public television. In March of 2022, internationally recognized violinist Robert McDuffie, R.E.M. founding bassist...
MACON, Ga. — A bald eagle was spotted in Byron on Saturday. John Callis was at his mother’s house near Highway 41 in Houston County when he noticed the bird. His son took photographs of the bird, which was near a lake behind the property. Callis said that...
Comments / 0