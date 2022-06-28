ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: Second Prime Day in the works

By Avery Van Etten
(WHTM) — Amazon is reportedly planning a second Prime Day event. Reports say the additional Prime Day would take place later this year, making it the first time Amazon held two exclusive shopping events in a single year. Amazon’s usual Prime Day event is set for July 12 and 13.

The clock is officially ticking toward the end of Google Hangouts . Free personal users of the messaging system are being migrated to Chat. Hangouts will remain usable as a desktop app until November. Google says users will receive a one-month warning before it goes away entirely.

Samsung has teamed up with Starbucks to create a fun line of cases for its devices. The case for Galaxy Buds looks like a coffee mug with latte art. There’s also a variety of options for the Galaxy S22 model phones.

