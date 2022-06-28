Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 headed for Caribbean, not a threat to Florida

The tropics remain active tonight though there continue to be no threats to the state of Florida. At the moment the most organized tropical threat is Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 as it moves west at 26 mph as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The storm is generating maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua, Bonaire, Curacao, and Aruba. Tropical storm warnings are also still active for Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

PTC2 is forecast to become organized enough to become a tropical storm on Wednesday. After that it will likely become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season as it approaches Central America.

Elsewhere in the tropics there are two other areas of concern for us to monitor, though neither poses a high threat to Florida at this time.

The first area is in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This region has a 40% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression as an old front drapes over the water. It’s along that front that an area of lower pressure may form later this week helping to increase rain coverage in Texas. It will not impact the State of Florida.

Though none of these systems are threatening Florida today, now is a great time to brush up on your tropical weather knowledge. Check out the NBC2 Hurricane Guide+ here to get ready for the season.

Count on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated on any changes in the tropics, and be sure to check out the NBC2 Hurricane Guide+ to help you get prepared and stay ahead of any storms this season.