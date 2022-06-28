OCCK Transportation will be closed on July 4th
OCCK Transportation, including CityGo, 81 Connection, KanConnect, GoAbilene, GoConcordia and Regional Paratransit services, will be closed on July 4th. No vehicles or buses will run....salinapost.com
