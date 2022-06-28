ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCCK Transportation will be closed on July 4th

 5 days ago
OCCK Transportation, including CityGo, 81 Connection, KanConnect, GoAbilene, GoConcordia and Regional Paratransit services, will be closed on July 4th. No vehicles or buses will run....

Salina Post

Dickinson Co. driver’s license renewals by appointment

Dickinson County residents needing to renew their driver’s licenses can do so at the county treasurer’s office by appointment or they can renew online using the iKan app. For people who want to renew their license in person, the process is lengthy – which is the reason the Dickinson County Treasurer’s office no longer takes walk-ins.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County, other areas get drenched overnight

While rainfall was plentiful over much of the area, in some cases rainfall was varied within a county. In Clay County, for instance, rainfall varied from 0.12 of an inch to 3.30 inches. The highest total reported was 4.70 inches 4.5 miles northeast of New Cambria in Saline County. At...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 2

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blaylock, Dustin Allen; 31; New Cambria. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas daycare license suspended after owner arrested

MCPHERSON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Health has suspended the license of the Daycare in McPherson following an arrest of the daycare provider for alleged child endangerment. Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of young children and a dog found unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool, according...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Lots of Fourth of July activities in area this holiday weekend

A number of local and area Fourth of July weekend celebrations are scheduled in the coming days. A fundraiser for the Lincoln Art Center, the After Harvest Music Festival is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Golf Course. The event will include live music, a potluck picnic, and fireworks. Ticket at the gate are $20, with children ages 12 and under $5, according to information on the Lincoln Art Center Facebook page.
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KHP IDs victim in fatal pedestrian accident on I-135

SALINE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Josiah J. Hein, 21, Lincoln, Neb., was southbound on Interstate 135 three miles south of Salina. The vehicle struck a pedestrian identified as...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

1 Vision snares national attention for service to aviation

An old-school go-getter has won national attention for his customer service in the aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry. Swift, detailed, and accurate work is a must at 1 Vision Aviation that has mushroomed to global prominence, thanks to the approach, attitude, and staff of owner and CEO Jimmy Sponder.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Flood warning for Saline County expires

UPDATE: The flood warning for Saline County has expired. UPDATE 10:45 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the flood warning for Saline County to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. . . . At 10:07 a.m. CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 2 and 5 inches...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

KHP identifies man hit, killed on I-135 in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed on I-135 in Saline County Thursday morning as 25-year-old David Pierre Jackson, of St. Louis, Mo. KHP said a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on I-135, three miles south of Salina, north...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Driver escapes wreck before fire engulfs pickup south of Salina

An Assaria man escaped a wrecked pickup before fire engulfed it south of Salina late Wednesday night. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Jonathan Yost, 43, of Assaria, was southbound in the 4900 block of S. Ohio in a 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup at approximately 11:54 p.m. Wednesday when the pickup left the roadway and struck trees along the roadside.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, June 25-July 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DITTO, DARREN MICHAEL; 46; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: MIDDLETON, CRISETTA...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina League of Women Voters' primary forum Thursday

The Salina League of Women Voters has announced a Primary Candidate Forum scheduled for Thursday. The forum, which is open to the public at no charge, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Prescott Room of the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm Street. According to information from the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Warren cites policy experience, conservatism in run for Kansas AG

Kellie Warren believes her policy experience and conservativism make her the ideal candidate to be the next attorney general in Kansas. Warren, of Leawood, is one of three Republicans who have filed to run for attorney general in Kansas. Warren currently represents District 11 in Johnson County in the Kansas Senate. The other two Republicans are Kris Kobach and Tony Mattivi. Chris Mann is the lone Democrat who has filed for the position.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police found children from Kan. daycare unsupervised near pool

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a daycare provider for alleged child endangerment. Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of young children and a dog found unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool, according to Police Captain Mark Brinck. When officers arrived, they found four children...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Day 13: Kansas wheat harvest report

Combines are now on the roll in northwest and north central Kansas with the return of hot, windy weather. Mid-harvest rains have reduced test weights, but variety selection and farming practices are making a big difference in how the crop is finishing out. Tanner Durham was cutting south of Randall...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. felon caught with counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on drug allegations after a traffic stop. On June 29, the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division with the assistance of the Reno County Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing an alleged traffic violation, according to a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 3 suspects escape Walmart with $1,700 in merchandise

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating theft from a Manhattan retalier. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Walmart reported three unknown male suspects stole a crossbow, Samsung speaker,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

