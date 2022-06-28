ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 News KXXV and KRHD

1 victim hospitalized after midnight crash in Salado: Officials

By Joel Leal
 4 days ago
An early morning head-on collision in Central Texas has left one driver hospitalized, officials said.

Around midnight, the Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision on the interstate.

A red Nissan had been heading south in the northbound lanes when it struck a white Volkswagen, fire officials said.

The driver of the Nissan had to be extricated from their vehicle; they were then transported to a local hospital with what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen refused treatment or transport, officials said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

KCEN

House fire results in Waco family losing home, two pets

WACO, Texas — Editor's Notes | Video above and below are segments from a previous house fire. A Waco family has lost their home and two family pets due to a house fire Friday, according to the Waco Fire Department. There were three animals in the home at the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Killeen Alan Kent Drive shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police report making an arrest of a 37-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday on Alan Kent Drive. It happened just after 10:00 a.m. in the 4500 block of Alan Kent. When officers got there after getting a call about a possible shooting, they found a man who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
#Salado#Hospital#Heading South#Traffic Accident#Nissan#Volkswagen
KBTX.com

Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Firefighters battle large blaze in downtown Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Friday afternoon converged in Marlin to help firefighters there contain a massive fire that engulfed a two-story building at the corner of Wood Street and Commerce Street. “Here in Marlin, this is probably one of the largest fires they’ve had...
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with pinning motorcyclist with his truck

TEMPLE, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old Temple man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a traffic crash which left a motorcyclist pinned beneath his truck. Shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve of 2021, Temple Police were sent to the 9100 block of...
TEMPLE, TX
KHOU

Bodies recovered 23 hours after men buried alive during Texas trench collapse

JARRELL, Texas — The two men who died after they were buried alive at a construction site in Jarrell on Tuesday were recovered by authorities 23 hours after the incident. The two were buried 24 feet underground in a two-foot wide space after the trench collapsed in the area of 13700 North I-35 around 8:30 a.m., said Jarrell City Spokesperson Nick Spinetto said.
fox44news.com

Man charged with taking tools from mechanic shop

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco police matched surveillance video from a business burglary with video taken of a separate traffic stop to identify a suspect in the theft of tools taken during a burglary at a Waco mechanic shop. Gerald Dwayne Harris was tracked down and booked into...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with firing shots at a Waco home

WACO, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Waco man was being held on $750,000 bond on charges filed in connection with shots being fired at a home in late May. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jakwan Ke Mon Toliver who was arrested Tuesday and booked into the McLennan County Jail.
fox44news.com

Search underway for Killeen burglary suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department need your help identifying a suspect in a Burglary case. Officers with the Killeen Police Department were recently dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Kern Road in reference to a burglary of a habitation. They were told an unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole property – including a wallet containing credit cards. The unknown suspect(s) used the credit cards to make several purchases in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD Makes a Second Arrest in Deadly Shooting

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has made a second arrest for a deadly shooting that took place near the Baylor Campus in early spring. 20-year-old Jaytron Damon Scott has been served a murder warrant from Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detectives for the murder of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen man sentenced to over 35 Years for carjacking and armed robberies in federal court

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Darius Letrayal King, 29, of Killeen has been sentenced to 427 months for carjacking and armed robberies of local stores in 2020. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, King, along with his codefendant Corey Labon Jackson, 51, also of Killeen, committed armed robberies of a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar store in January 2020.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged after police see shot fired

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police have arrested a man after seeing a shot fired as they responded to a disturbance call. The incident occurred just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Edgewood. Officers were told that a man at this location was threatening the resident...
