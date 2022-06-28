1 victim hospitalized after midnight crash in Salado: Officials
An early morning head-on collision in Central Texas has left one driver hospitalized, officials said.
Around midnight, the Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision on the interstate.
A red Nissan had been heading south in the northbound lanes when it struck a white Volkswagen, fire officials said.
The driver of the Nissan had to be extricated from their vehicle; they were then transported to a local hospital with what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Volkswagen refused treatment or transport, officials said.
An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.
