Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Victory, Kyrie Irving Drama | FMC

Following his submission loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276, UFC legend Donald Cerrone called an end to his record setting career. Cerrone rose to prominence in the UFC's sister promotion the WEC, fighting for their lightweight championship three times, falling to Benson Henderson twice, and Jamie Varner. Once he arrived in the UFC he made a name for himself due to his breakneck schedule, fighting as often as possible, including fighting five times in the year 2015. Cerrone leaves the promotion tied for the all-time lead in post-fight bonuses, tied for second in wins, and second in finishes.

UFC ・ 9 HOURS AGO