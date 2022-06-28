ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Striker Josh King leaves Watford

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Norway striker Josh King has left Watford halfway through a two-year deal.

King, 30, joined the Hornets as a free agent last summer following a short spell at Everton.

The former Blackburn and Bournemouth striker scored five goals in 33 appearances as Watford were relegated from the Premier League.

Watford have also announced that former Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot has left after spending 17 months at Vicarage Road.

Elliott’s only senior appearance came in the Carabao Cup against Stoke last September.

“We wish both players well for the future,” sporting director Cristiano Giaretta told the club website.

“In the case of Rob, he indicated he would wish to consider retirement but the decision is his now, of course.

“We are continuing to consider our options for the third goalkeeper and we need to make sensible choices with the rule of 11 to consider.”

