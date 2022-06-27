ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

By Jeff McMahon
St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured...

MIX 94.9

Delano Crash Sends Drivers to Hospital

DELANO -- A two-vehicle crash North of Delano sent both drivers to the hospital. Officials from the Minnesota State Patrol say about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon a Ford Escape, driven by 26-year-old Matthew Hendrickson of Cokato was driving east on Highway 12 when he collided with a westbound Ford Edge driven by 51-year-old Tamara Schaust of Delano.
DELANO, MN
MIX 94.9

UPDATE: Person of Interest In Drone Incident Cleared

RICE -- A person of interest in some suspicious drone activity in Watab Township Monday night has been cleared. Sheriff Troy Heck says they identified and spoke with the person involved in the complaint earlier Wednesday. Heck says this was a poorly thought out effort to get footage for use...
RICE, MN
MIX 94.9

Stearns County “Hazardous Waste Mobile” Coming To You This Summer

How do I get rid of this stuff? That was the question I asked myself when I moved into my new home in St. Cloud in the late summer of 2018. There were a certain amount of things that were left behind from the previous owners that I wasn't sure what to do with; a couple of large couches which we ended up using in the man cave, and then some things that I never really knew what to do with; including a bunch of half-full paint cans, and a few other oddities that I have never used or wanted.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Random Act of Kindness Helps Flood Relief Efforts in Randall

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared a tremendous feel-good story over the weekend from Randall. Thursday night (June 23rd) brought over a foot of rain to the Randall area and left roadways flooded into Monday morning on some parts of Hwy 10. It also left most of the businesses in the town closed Friday and into the weekend.
RANDALL, MN
MIX 94.9

New Bike Route Needs New Name

ST. PAUL -- A new bike route from Moorhead to St. Cloud needs a new name. U.S. Bicycle Route 20 is a new 188-mile bike path connecting Moorhead and St. Cloud. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for the public to vote to name it. MnDOT has narrowed the list to six potential names that highlight the features of the route.
MIX 94.9

5 Not So Ordinary Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MIX 94.9

76th Consecutive St. Cloud Fireworks Show To Light Up Night Sky

ST. CLOUD -- The largest pyrotechnics display in central Minnesota will brighten the night sky on Monday to celebrate America's birthday. The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee is holding their 76th annual 4th of July fireworks show. Board President Tom Richardson says they plan to launch the fireworks from Wilson Park...
MIX 94.9

Bike Stolen in Waite Park; Storage Unit Broken Into in Freeport

Waite Park Policer is reporting a bike stolen while parked at McKinley school. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the bike was stolen while the student was in school. No information about the bike is available. The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a...
MIX 94.9

See Minnesotan Crashing Into Steel Highway Cables [WATCH VIDEO]

Have you ever wondered if those steel cables on the side of the highway do anything to protect drivers? There is a whole team of experts working for us behind the scenes, at finding ways to protect us from vehicle crashes. INNOVATION IS SAVING LIVES. Just think about some of...
MIX 94.9

Police Standoff Ongoing in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A St. Michael neighborhood has been evacuated and streets have been re-routed because of a standoff with police that started Tuesday. Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to 599 Central Avenue Northwest after a report of a man and a woman arguing and the man had a rifle. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas.
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Wild Welcome New Team Dog Broosky – Say Goodbye To Kevin Fiala

Isn't he adorable? Meet Brooksy. He's the newest team dog of our Minnesota Wild through the NHL Adopt-A-Dog program. Broosky is a 5-month-old Labrador Retriever who will soon have a very important job. He is going to be training over the next year or so, to be a service dog for an honorably discharged service veteran, firefighter, or police officer who is suffering from PTSD, otherwise known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, through Soldier 6, a Minnesota based non-profit group that trains dogs to be service canines.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Cold Spring Resident Working to Build Police Officer Memorial

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring resident is working to memorialize the men and women who protect their community. Paul Waletzko has been raising funds to build a statue honoring the entire Cold Spring Police Department for their dedication. Waletzko says with the 10th anniversary of former Officer Tom Decker's...
COLD SPRING, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Honored for Amphitheater Project

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park was recently recognized for their newest outdoor entertainment venue - The Ledge Amphitheater. The League of Minnesota Cities announced Friday that Waite Park, Pine City, Forest Lake and Burnsville are the receipts of the 2022 City of Excellence Awards. The Awards recognize cities for outstanding programs or projects.
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Celebrates Granite City Days With Parade [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- The city-wide summer celebration in St. Cloud continued Saturday with the annual Granite City Days Parade. This year’s route weaved through downtown from St. Cloud Hospital to the St. Cloud Public Library. Local businesses, schools, and organizations of all kinds gathered for nearly two hours of free family fun. Six marching bands performed from central Minnesota and beyond.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

