SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Brinks truck driver was rescued from his armored vehicle as it teetered over the edge of Interstate 5 on Tuesday. Dispatch audio recordings describe one officer’s first sight of the scary situation. Officer: “…I have a visual, looks like the Brinks truck is hanging off the north guard rail? Start CalTrans for a closure…” CBS13 video shows the Brinks truck hanging over the side of the Interstate 5 Yolo Bypass. The driver was stuck inside as the armored vehicle teetered 40 feet above the ground. Woodland Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Dahl responded to the scene. “As we arrived, we noticed...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO