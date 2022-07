On June 30th, at around midnight, the Boston Police Department received a 911 call indicating that a person was shot at 73 Wellington Hill in Mattapan. The caller identified himself as a 17-year-old boy and stated he had shot his mother in the head. The 911 call originated from an untraceable internet phone and it was unable to be verified.. Units from District B-3 as well as members from the SWAT Team and K-9 unit all responded. Boston EMS also responded to the scene to stand by for any victims or injuries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO