Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Parks & Rec hosts Kids’ Nite

By Jazzmine Jackson
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — McKennan Park is hosting a Kids’ Nite with carnival booths...

www.keloland.com

KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: July 3rd

GARRETSON, SD (KELO) –You can get your fill of Fourth of July fireworks a day early. Fireworks shows are taking place tonight in Belle Fourche, Garretson, Lead and Sturgis. American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Super Summer Saturday at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls features courses on learning the basics of fishing. The sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided. All youth need to be accompanied by an adult for the classes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Donations pour in for Sioux Falls family after fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls father and his six kids are settling into their new rental home thanks to an outpouring of community support. On Monday KELOLAND News introduced you to Micah Brave, his two biological kids, and five adopted nieces and nephews. On Friday he told KELOLAND News the response to that story has been overwhelming.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: A look at SD’s housing industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s edition of Inside KELOLAND we’re looking at several topics focused on housing and new construction. As new homes are popping up fast in the Sioux Falls Metro area. We’ll hear from industry experts about the boom in building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

What fireworks are legal in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fireworks are traditionally at the heart of many Fourth of July celebrations, but most of them are illegal within the confines of Sioux Falls and other South Dakota cities. The Sioux Falls Police Department says if a firework makes noise or flies into the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Be prepared for hot July temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now halfway through the year. Let’s take a look at what the second half of the year might bring. We ended the second half of June with well above average temperatures and as we go through next week, the hot weather will continue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Reliabank Business Beat: La Plaza F!esta

We can credit social media with a lot of good things: It gives you the opportunity to share a slice of your life with lots of people online; you can learn something just by following an expert in a given field; and it enables you to build relationships with strangers who often become friends. That last part is something you’re going to want to remember when you’re watching today’s Reliabank Business Beat. Because when I sat down with the owners of Sioux Falls-newest Mexican restaurant, Krystal Hernandez and Reyes Aranda, I was surprised by the role social media played in their new business venture.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Growth at Swan Lake Christian Camp

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) – Summer camp is a time for kids to get active and continue learning outside the classroom. One Christian camp welcomes campers each summer and continues to grow. Swan Lake Christian Camp has been in the care of Jerry and Judi Kroeker for 25 years. Over...
VIBORG, SD
#Parks And Recreation#Carnival#Cotton Candy#Sioux Falls Parks Rec
KELOLAND TV

Everything you need to know about Levitt’s Innoskate

You can already tell that this isn’t going to be your “normal” Levitt at the Falls segment. That’s because what’s going to happen on the Levitt lawn next weekend, isn’t like anything the Levitt, or Sioux Falls for that matter, has ever seen. Different is the name of the game when you’re talking about skateboarding culture.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Holiday surge causing issues with air travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In addition to busy roads, you’ll also find crowded airports. With a holiday surge in travelers, there’ve been thousands of canceled and delayed flights over the last few days. According to the TSA, more than 2.4 million travelers headed to U.S. airports...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls housing growth is 5th fastest in nation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls continues to break records for building permits but the housing growth happening in the region over the past few years is now topping national charts. In 2021, Sioux Falls built homes at the 5th fastest growth rate in the nation, that’s according...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Levitt at the Falls featuring the music of Danielle Nicole

One of the real benefits of the Levitt at the Falls’ mission is that it brings music artists to the stage, who might not otherwise be seen in Sioux Falls. Already in its third year, the Levitt project not only provides these talented musicians with a stage to perform, it also provides those of us seated on the lawn with a lesson in good music, grand cultures and a great time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grain elevator collapses in fire

TRENT, S.D. (KELO) — Fire has destroyed a landmark in the town of Trent north of Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene as the town’s grain elevator collapsed Friday evening in a flaming pile of burning debris. The fire continued burning after the collapse. Several area...
TRENT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tiny homes for veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction is beginning for a new community of tiny homes in Sioux Falls. The compact dwellings will house homeless vets and help them rehabilitate. “We are not just giving people a place to live, we are changing their lives,” said Eric Gage, Executive Director...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The heat is taking its toll on area fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat will continue to take its toll on crops and fields across KELOLAND as moisture continues to be drawn out. The heat and wind made their presence known in KELOLAND on Wednesday with highs in the 90s and 100s with strong south winds in southeast KELOLAND with gust over 40 miles per hour. The heat and the wind continue to take moisture out of the ground.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here’s why a driver may get pulled over in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s at least a few thousand people driving in South Dakota cities without a driver’s license. Tickets for no driver’s license rank in the top five of traffic citations in the five most populous cities. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Recapping protest; bank fraud; top driving tickets in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Social media was a driving force behind the turnout at Wednesday’s abortion rights protest in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

States with the highest rates of depression

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the World Health Organization, and the Pan American Health Organization. Those who suffer from it are at much greater risk for things like metabolic and cardiovascular disease, and the global economy suffers $1 trillion in lost productivity every year to anxiety and depression disorders alone. Substance abuse is more prevalent among people with depression. Young people, who are more than twice as likely to drop out of school when they suffer from depression, are especially vulnerable.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mapping out Wednesday night’s abortion-rights protest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To give you a better idea of how things played out during the abortion-rights protest Wednesday night, we want to walk you through the protest. Hundreds of people met at Lyons Park at 14th and Phillips. At 6, they left the park and headed...
LYONS, SD

