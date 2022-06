Cartel gunman hunting a fleeing tourist guide burst into a Catholic church in northern Mexico and killed two elderly Jesuit priests, the religious order has announced.The bodies of Javier Campos Morales, 79, and Joaquín César Mora Salazar, 80, are missing after they were then removed from the church in Cerocahui in Chihuahua state, the order said.Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the fleeing man had sought refuge in the church, and had also been killed, during a news conference on Tuesday.He was identified by the state government as a tourist guide.The Chihuahua governor said the killings caused “deep anger,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO