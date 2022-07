EVERETT, Wash. — Betsy Alvarado’s home is full of photos of her kids, and those photos are all she has to remember 17-year-old Adriana Gil and 16-year-old Mariel Gil. In December 2021, the two sisters and their father Manuel Gil were found dead inside a Renton apartment. Seven months later, the King County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death for all three was starvation. The manner of death for the girls is still undetermined.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO