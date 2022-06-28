ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

I-270 North Project underway along 8-mile stretch of interstate

 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Major changes are underway all over north St. Louis County. MoDOT’S $278-million I-270 North Corridor Project touches many lives – east to west – on an 8-mile trek of interstate. 5 On Your Side talked with Justin Wolf, the director...

Driver not charged in crash that left 2 MoDOT workers dead

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County grand jury has declined to charge the driver in a November 2021 crash that left two MoDOT workers dead, one of which was pregnant. James Brooks, 58, and 25-year-old Kaitlyn Anderson were working on Telegraph Road when a car drove through the traffic cones and hit them. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Anderson was pregnant and her unborn child also died.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Missouri Minute: U.S. Steel may slash Granite City jobs; St. Louis real estate sees 'amenities arms race'

Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
MISSOURI STATE
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
