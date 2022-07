GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re like me and are a nerd for nature, with a particular fondness for fungi, you may be curious about what other kinds of species of plants, and vegetation is growing in our region. What I’ve come to learn is, that we have plants, bushes, mushrooms, moss, flowers and so much more that grows in and out of the water, in north-central Florida.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO