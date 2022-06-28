Sheriff's office arrests three in cross-country drug ring

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking 500 Grams of Cocaine. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on June 30, 2022, that Andrew Payton, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons by U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after pleading guilty to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 841(a)(1) and 841(b) (B). Payton’s federal sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.
