Baton Rouge, LA

Sheriff's office arrests three in cross-country drug ring

By Sarah Lawrence
wbrz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested three men Monday in the culmination of an investigation into a drug-trafficking group suspected of moving large amounts of marijuana and weapons from Oregon into...

www.wbrz.com

brproud.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, attacking female inside of vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A woman was seen screaming for help by witnesses on June 29 on Iroquois Street. Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrived to the scene and discovered a vehicle with Markez Millican and the female victim inside, parked next to an abandoned building. Officers asked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police in Louisiana say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate possible drive-by shooting

A shooting on Saturday morning that injured one person is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police said. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bard Avenue, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. No further information was immediately available. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Napoleonville man shot, killed in downtown Houma area

On July 1, 2022 shortly before 6pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Main Street and Naquin Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a vehicle near the intersection. He was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Robert Mitchell-44 yrs old of Napoleonville.
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

3 arrested in multi-agency drug bust Wednesday

ZACHARY - Three people were arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation into a meth dealer in Zachary. According to the Zachary Police Department, 35-year-old Ashley Chaney was dealing drugs and being helped by 33-year-old Kailey Bourriague. Investigators got a search warrant for Chaney's Zachary home and another residence in Baker,...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking 500 Grams of Cocaine

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking 500 Grams of Cocaine. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on June 30, 2022, that Andrew Payton, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons by U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after pleading guilty to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 841(a)(1) and 841(b) (B). Payton’s federal sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter. Louisiana – On June 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Homicide Detectives arrested Keanna Thomas, 23, for the alleged death of her four-month-old daughter. According to BRPD, the infant died on June 18, 2022, around 12:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of Alexander Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Uniformed officers were dispatched to the listed address in response to an unresponsive infant. The infant reportedly died at the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Thomas was responsible for the infant’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

37-year-old woman arrested for allegedly cashing stolen checks

NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly cashed stolen checks. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint where the victim reported that an individual cashed a stolen check back in December. Chatman was being held by Patterson Police on unrelated charges and...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One person injured in shooting on Hwy 16 in Denham Springs, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was injured in a shooting on Highway 16 in Denham Springs Saturday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday along the 25,000 stretch of the highway. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. No more...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Suspects lead Assumption Parish detective on chase; 2 arrested

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two were arrested on several charges after leading an Assumption Parish detective on a chase Monday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by another law enforcement agency and was asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a crime. The sheriff’s office said one of its detectives saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it before the driver started leading a chase.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Woman arrested for shooting, killing woman in N.O. East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman is dead and another is behind bars after a deadly shooting early Friday (July 1) morning in New Orleans East. The New Orleans Police Department says they found a 47-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oled Drive, near the 2 Oaks Apartments.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Five teens arrested after Uber driver was shot, carjacked in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Five teenagers are in custody after an Uber driver was shot in New Orleans and left to die on the side of the road. The Slidell Police Department said officers found the teenagers in the victim's vehicle, a 2022 Toyota Highlander, at John Slidell Park on Tuesday. Authorities suspect the teens were "scouting" the area for another car to steal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

