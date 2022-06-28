ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Electrocuted birds cause a surprising amount of wildfires

By Phil Bourjaily/Field &amp; Stream
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNjxl_0gOJzHxG00 Electrocuted birds caused 44 wildfires from 2014 to 2018, including some major blazes. Deposit Photos

This article was originally featured on Field & Stream .

As another wildfire season burns around the world, researchers have zeroed in on an unlikely cause of some blazes: birds. According to a recent study , when a bird perched on a power line manages to electrocute itself, it can burst into flame, then fall into dry grass and start a fire—and it happens with surprising frequency.

Human’s cause the majority of wildfires, and lots of blazes start the natural way, with a lightning strike. Electrocuted birds are not a major source, but it seems safe to say that they cause many more wildfires than almost anyone would guess. During the four-year period that researchers studied, birds were identified as the cause of 44 fires.

Taylor Barnes, a biologist for EDM International, a Fort Collins, Colorado company specializing in environmental engineering for utilities, collected and analyzed the causes of wildfires across the United States from 2014 to 2018. Barnes used Google Alerts to identify fires that may have been bird-caused, pairing keywords and editing out any not related to the electrical grid. “Pontiac Firebird came up a lot,” Barnes told the journal Science .

But once the extraneous hits were filtered out, the search led him to 44 fires caused by birds. Barnes and his colleagues only counted fires that were identified as bird-caused by a fire-fighter or investigator, or fires in which a burned bird carcass was found at the scene of ignition. Most of the fires were small blazes, burning about 1.2 hectares, which is a bit bigger than two football fields.

While birds can sit safely on wires, and do all the time, if they inadvertently touch two wires at once, they risk electrocution and possible combustion. Eagles, hawks, and other birds of prey with wide wingspans that might touch two wires at the same time are especially likely to cause a fire.

The densest cluster of bird-caused fires was located in a stretch between southern Oregon to northern Mexico, between the Sierra Nevadas and the Pacific. That region has mild, wet winters, dry summers, and frequent droughts. Vegetation grows throughout the winter, then dries in the summer providing plenty of fuel during fire season.

Antoni Margalida, a conservation biologist at the Pyrenean Institute of Ecology, did not participate in the EDM research but does study the impacts of wildfires caused by birds and other fauna in Spain. Spain, like the western United States, has a climate conducive to bird-caused fires. Magalida recommends that in such regions around the world, utilities can take measures such as insulating all electrical wires, installing spikes to prevent birds from perching, and enclosing transformers. Magalida believes the expense would be well justified. Speaking to Science , she said “Compared to the potential financial costs of litigation, and loss of human life, loss of infrastructure, they are minor costs.”

Correction (June 28, 2022): The original story was updated to remove mention of the 2015 Soda Fire in Idaho. That fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
Family Handyman

Why Is Poison Hemlock So Dangerous?

Poison hemlock is a plant of legend and infamy. While it’s a favorite weapon for murder mystery writers, its most recognized use was in the forced suicide of a well-known Greek philosopher in 399 B.C. “Poison hemlock is the famed plant that killed Socrates,” says Em Shipman, executive director...
GARDENING
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Wildfire#Electrocution#Sierra Nevadas#Field Stream#Edm International#Google Alerts#Pontiac
The Independent

450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware

For hundreds of years, full moons have been associated with all sorts of weird things happening - a superstition that a state park in Delaware may be able to attest to.Delaware Seashore State Park posted footage of a walk they hosted on an evening with a full moon, with some incredibly old guests that made an appearance.This video shows a swarm of horseshoe crabs, a species that has existed for 450 million years, on the beach in the park.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
DELAWARE STATE
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Popular Science

Popular Science

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy