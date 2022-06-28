ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous puts target on crypto boss who oversaw $40bn price crash

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Anonymous has pledged to bring a crypto boss “to justice” after he oversaw a market collapse that wiped more than $40bn from investors’ holdings.

The online hacking collective made the threat in the latest video posted to its official YouTube channel, accusing the co-founder of Terraform Labs of syphoning off the funds of retail investors who had bought the platform’s Terra (Luna) and TerraUSD (UST) tokens.

Kwon Do-hyung, known as Do Kwon, has previously denied these allegations, though more than 1,600 investors have signed up for a class-action lawsuit against him after both Luna and UST collapsed in price last month .

“The actions of Do Kwon, the founder of the Terra Luna ecosystem, is single-handedly responsible for scamming billions of dollars away from retail investors,” the video stated.

“Do Kwon made a name for himself with his arrogant tactics, trolling competitors, critics and acting like he would never fail ... However, he was quickly knocked down by the markets. The louder they are, the harder they tend to fall.”

Anonymous accused Do Kwon of cashing out billions of dollars worth of investor funds – something that he has publicly denied.

In a recent Twitter post , the crypto boss described the accusations as “categorically false”, saying that he “lost most of what I had in the crash too”.

In its video, Anonymous claims that there is “significant evidence that Do Kwon had bad intentions from the start”, though no evidence is shared.

“It is obvious to us that Do Kwon has plenty of secrets and he has been very sloppy in his execution,” the video concludes.

“Anonymous is looking into Do Kwon’s entire history since he entered the crypto space to see what we can learn and bring to light ... The only thing that we can do is hold [Do Kwon] accountable and make sure that [he] is brought to justice as soon as possible.”

Comments / 14

Shaun M
2d ago

propaganda at its finest. how do you drum up make believe stories? well you have a government agency take over a supposed underground internet entity and continue to use the platform as if it were still real and make the general public believe that your internet gangstas and the stories will come in droves.

bitcoinist.com

Influencers Intentionally Loot Millions From Crypto Community In Pump And Dump Scam

Two conspiracy theorist influencers have caused a lot of investors to lose crypto funds in a pump-and-dump scheme. They presented a portfolio of cryptocurrencies with dubious claims about authenticity and institutional backings. These claims aimed to create enough hype for the cryptos and raise their prices more than they should be.
MARKETS
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ust#Web3 Investment#Terraform Labs
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
The Independent

