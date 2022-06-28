ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Dog found in Conshohocken

 5 days ago

This dog was found near Butler...

For Rent | 330 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 330 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this meticulously maintained and well-updated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks in Conshohocken! The home was just freshly painted throughout. A nice sunroom greets you as you enter and gives way to the living area. The open floor plan flows right into the formal dining area. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upstairs features new carpeting, a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, 2 other bedrooms, and an updated full hallway bathroom. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or just relaxing in the evening! The rear of the home also features alley access to off-street parking! The home is within walking distance of Sutcliffe Park. Close to all of the restaurants, shopping, and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to 276, 476, and 76.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Perfect weather for tonight’s fireworks in Conshohocken

The Borough of Conshohocken’s Independence Day fireworks show is tonight at approximately 9:30 p.m. The show will take place in Sutcliffe Park, however, the park will be closed. The show will be displayed at a height to make it viewable from most locations in the borough. The Weather Channel...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
For Sale | 300 West Elm Street, #2211 | Conshohocken | Christina Manning at HOW Group

Christina Manning of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 300 West Elm Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcome Home! Suite #2211 at the Grande at Riverview is a well-maintained one bedroom/one bathroom condo. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open concept layout. The kitchen offers GE stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinetry, granite countertops, and breakfast bar seating for easy entertaining. Beyond the breakfast bar is a dining area and generously sized living room area with carpet, recessed lighting, and oversized windows. The spacious bedroom offers a large walk-in closet, and the bathroom is complete with tile flooring and a tub/shower combo. The laundry area is neatly tucked away in a hallway closet, and there is 1-deeded parking space (#149) for this home. The Grande at Riverview is a pet friendly community adjacent to the Schuylkill River Trail. The community features a fitness center, pool, and common courtyard areas with gas grills and patio seating. Located in the heart of Conshohocken - The Grande at Riverview is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, and much more! It also offers easy access to Routes 76, 476 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Conveniently located just minutes from King of Prussia and Center City Philadelphia.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Borough of Conshohocken to conduct a three-month test of once-per-week trash collection. Plymouth Township’s Council to discuss reduction as well

During the June 15th meeting of Conshohocken’s Borough Council, there was a presentation on trash removal and the plan for the public works department to implement a three-month trial period where trash pick-up will be reduced to one day per week. The trial period is expected to begin in August, but an official announcement has not yet been made. Any permanent change would be made at the beginning of 2023.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
