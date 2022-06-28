Dog found in Conshohocken

Christina Manning of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 300 West Elm Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcome Home! Suite #2211 at the Grande at Riverview is a well-maintained one bedroom/one bathroom condo. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open concept layout. The kitchen offers GE stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinetry, granite countertops, and breakfast bar seating for easy entertaining. Beyond the breakfast bar is a dining area and generously sized living room area with carpet, recessed lighting, and oversized windows. The spacious bedroom offers a large walk-in closet, and the bathroom is complete with tile flooring and a tub/shower combo. The laundry area is neatly tucked away in a hallway closet, and there is 1-deeded parking space (#149) for this home. The Grande at Riverview is a pet friendly community adjacent to the Schuylkill River Trail. The community features a fitness center, pool, and common courtyard areas with gas grills and patio seating. Located in the heart of Conshohocken - The Grande at Riverview is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, and much more! It also offers easy access to Routes 76, 476 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Conveniently located just minutes from King of Prussia and Center City Philadelphia.
