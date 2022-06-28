Marengo police investigating 13-year-old’s death
MARENGO, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in eastern Iowa.
Officers were called to a home in Marengo before 7:00 Monday morning on a report of an unresponsive 13-year-old girl. The girl died later at the hospital.
Investigators have not released the cause of death and are awaiting an autopsy.
Police say they do not suspect foul play.
