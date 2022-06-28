ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo police investigating 13-year-old’s death

By Kelly Maricle
 5 days ago

MARENGO, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in eastern Iowa.

Officers were called to a home in Marengo before 7:00 Monday morning on a report of an unresponsive 13-year-old girl. The girl died later at the hospital.

Lang sentenced to life in prison for Iowa State Trooper’s murder

Investigators have not released the cause of death and are awaiting an autopsy.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.

One person hurt in Saturday crash in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving one vehicle in rural Linn County resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Taylor Road, located northeast of Springville. Deputies arrived and found a crashed 2012 Ford Escape, which they believe entered the south ditch, causing it to vault over Taylor Road and roll on nearby private property.
Convicted domestic abuser charged with discharging firearm multiple times near Swisher

A convicted domestic abuser faces charges that he discharged a firearm multiple times outside a residence west of Swisher. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on the 1500 block of 120th Street NW just before 8:45pm on June 24th after a neighbor reported hearing at least ten gunshots coming from a nearby house. 35-year-old Robert Thornton of Cedar Rapids allegedly told investigators that he had been firing a 9mm handgun he keeps for home protection. The gun was found in the driver’s side door panel of the vehicle he was driving.
Police: Carbon monoxide detected in home of Marengo 13-year-old who died

MARENGO, Iowa – Police say carbon monoxide was detected in the Marengo home where a 13-year-old girl was found unresponsive earlier this week. The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Emergency responders were called to a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday about the unresponsive teen. Marengo’s […]
Authorities Blame Gas Leak For Death Of 13-Year-Old Girl In Marengo

(Marengo, IA) — Authorities blame a gas leak for causing the death of a 13-year-old girl in Marengo. The girl’s body was found Monday morning. Her name hasn’t been released. The police chief says there was a leak in or near the home where she was found but says the house didn’t have natural gas service. KCRG/TV reports emergency responders administered life-saving measures but the teenager died later at a hospital. Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play because three others went to the hospital with mild symptoms. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
Juvenile charged after reported weapons offense at IC nightclub

A Coralville juvenile has been charged following a reported weapons offense at an Iowa City nightclub. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to H Bar on South Van Burren Street at 1:45am on June 25th. Arriving officers report seeing three males on top of another male, throwing punches. The three men on top then took off running.
Cedar Rapids man charged after causing damage to protected woman’s apartment

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested earlier this week for violation of a no-contact order and criminal mischief at the woman’s apartment. Police say the incident occurred on the 2500 block of Holiday Road and involved 29-year-old Torcel Walker of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest. At approximately 3:05 pm Wednesday, they were called to the woman’s residence because of a domestic dispute where Walker had allegedly thrown a brick through an apartment window. The victim told police that Walker had come to visit their child, and when she didn’t let him in, Walker walked to the lower balcony and began throwing rocks and bricks at the window. Upon contact with Walker, he reportedly said that nothing was wrong and that he hadn’t thrown any bricks. However, multiple witnesses on scene said otherwise.
2 injured in Ottumwa park shooting incident

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at an Ottumwa park Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of East Main and Brick Row around 4:24 p.m. on a report of a man bleeding from his head and neck, according to the Ottumwa Police Department. The man was identified as […]
Iowa City woman facing prison sentence after forging checks

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly cashing a forged check and attempting to cash another. Police say that 46-year-old Jeanny Gatlin of Southgate Avenue went to the South Clinton Street branch of MidWestOne Bank and allegedly cashed a forged check for $626.00. She then reportedly went to the other Clinton Street branch and had another fake check for $650 that staff recognized as forged. Police were called and were on scene to meet Gatlin.
Coralville woman arrested after fireworks throwing incident

A Coralville woman was taken into custody early Sunday morning after a fireworks throwing incident in downtown Iowa City. Police were investigating a report of subjects throwing fireworks at pedestrians from the top of the Capitol Street ramp at around 12:20 am. Officers got to the top of the ramp and found 43-year-old Leanna Baker of Holiday Road. They asked Baker to stop, but instead, she ran away.
Harvey Man Facing Felony Charges

On June 14, Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives met with the Ottumwa Police Department in regards to a handgun located in their jurisdiction. Officers went to the 100 block of Cinder Avenue, where they spoke with 50-year-old Shawn Duane Gerdom of Harvey. Gordon told officers he had purchased a Chevy Silverado in May and a handgun was a part of the transaction. The truck showed up as stolen from Keokuk County. After running a check on Gerdom, officers found he had a conviction for domestic abuse assault. Gerdom was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony.
Iowa City man arrested for OWI adds to charges after being uncooperative with police

An Iowa City man who was arrested for OWI this week had additional charges levied after his alleged uncooperative behavior with police. An officer reportedly observed 22-year-old Tariq Den Beste of Sunset Street just before 1:30 am Tuesday and stopped him at the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Highway 6 for allegedly speeding and stopping in a crosswalk. A traffic stop was initiated, and Den Beste reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, unsteady balance, slurred speech and the odor of ingested alcohol.
Two shootings occur in Cedar Rapids within one hour

Two separate people suffered non-life-threatening gunshots in two separate incidents Tuesday. Cedar Rapids Police say the incidents occurred within an hour of each other. The first was reported at about 6:45 pm in the area of Park Avenue and 16th Street Southeast, while the second one happened just before 7:45 pm in the 1100 block of C Avenue Northwest. Police have not released information about the victims, or whether the shootings may be connected.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in two separate shootings Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids police said the first happened at about 6:45 p.m. Officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot to his foot in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. The victim...
Iowa City Police conduct tobacco compliance checks, employees at ten businesses cited

The Iowa City Police Department conducted tobacco sales law compliance checks Tuesday through Thursday at the 55 Iowa City businesses licensed to sell tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. According to the ICPD, underage persons working with plainclothes officers entered the businesses and attempted to illegally purchase those products. Forty-five businesses refused to sell tobacco or other nicotine or vapor products to the underage buyers.
Second suspect arrested for allegedly dealing drugs from Iowa City apartment

Iowa City Police have arrested a second suspect in an alleged drug dealing operation out of an apartment complex. Police executed a search warrant on the Quarters apartment of 25-year-old Kregory Warren on Highway Six East at around 5pm on January 20th. While officers were making entry into the apartment, Warren reportedly fled to his personal bathroom and flushed several bags of pills, commonly known as “M30s,” which are known to contain fentanyl. One pill didn’t make it, and officers sent It to the DCI lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl.
