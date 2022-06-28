Marengo police investigating 13-year-old’s death

MARENGO, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in eastern Iowa.

Officers were called to a home in Marengo before 7:00 Monday morning on a report of an unresponsive 13-year-old girl. The girl died later at the hospital.

Investigators have not released the cause of death and are awaiting an autopsy.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.