ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive Players to Watch in Week 4 vs Aggies

By Matthew Postins
All Aggies
All Aggies
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COTHv_0gOJva6R00

The Razorbacks have six returning starters in 2022, including their starting quarterback

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their SEC slate in Week 4 when they face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24.

The Razorbacks will return one of the more dynamic playmakers in the SEC in quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson threw for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, along with rushing for 664 yards and six touchdowns.

Arkansas also expects back running back Dominique Johnson and nearly its entire offensive line — left guard Brady Latham, center Ricky Stromberg, right guard Beaux Limmer and right tackle Dalton Wagner.

The Razorbacks’ biggest issues entering this season are the need to replace its top two wide receivers from 2021 in Treylon Burks and Tyson Morris, along with finding a new left tackle. Luke Jones is the projected starter for now.

With that in mind, here are a few offensive players to watch for the Razorbacks when they face the Aggies in Week 4.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Razorbacks throughout the week

QB KJ Jefferson

Jefferson could take a big jump for a couple of reasons. First, he’s talented and he knows the offensive system. Second, this is the first time in the career of his offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, that he has a returning starting quarterback. The consistency between the pair could make Jefferson even more dynamic. It could put him on another level nationally. It’s certainly possible that the junior could throw for at least 3,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards, assuming the weapons around him come through and he gets a few breaks along the way.

WR Jadon Haselwood

When he came out of high school he was considered one of the top recruits in the country. At Oklahoma, he never quite produced, though to be fair he was playing behind some incredibly talented receivers, including CeeDee Lamb and Marvin Mims. Last season at OU was his best in college — 39 catches, 399 yards and six touchdowns. He’s joining an offense that doesn’t return its top two passing options from last season. He’s stepping into a situation that may allow him to play to that highly-touted level everyone thought he would play at when he entered college.

C Ricky Stromberg

He has started every year since he entered college in 2019. As a senior, he brings experience to an offensive line brimming with it. He’ll be on the Rimington Award watch list again, given to the nation’s best center. He’s already earning second-round grades from NFL Draft Bible . He’s versatile, too. While his best position is center, he has played both guard positions for Arkansas previously.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Arlington, TX
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
KXII.com

Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County. According to troopers, the drowning happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Coyote Drive on Broken Bow Lake. Troopers said 62-year-old David Miller of Quinlan, Texas was floating on an inflatable raft when...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendal Briles
Person
Dominique Johnson
fox4news.com

3 men shot in Pleasant Grove neighborhood

DALLAS - Three men were hurt in a shooting in Pleasant Grove in southeast Dallas. Dallas police believe the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Key Biscayne Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 20 and Prairie Creek Road. One of the men was found a few blocks from there...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#The Texas A M Aggies#Sec#At T Stadium#Treylon Burks
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tomball, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, The Woodlands Pavillion and Hooks Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Vigil held for Shalonda Anderson, woman killed in Dallas club shooting

DALLAS — A vigil is being held Wednesday evening for Shalonda Anderson, the woman who was killed outside of XTC Cabaret in Dallas on June 25. The mother of three was shot and killed outside of the club early Saturday morning. Dallas police said Anderson was in a vehicle that drove into a group of security guards at the club. Anderson was then shot by a guard who police said was hit and pinned by the vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
fox7austin.com

Man found guilty of Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull's murder

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County jury has convicted the man charged with the death of a Fort Worth police officer. It took jurors about half an hour to find Timothy Huff guilty of capital murder. Prosecutors argued Huff was part of a dangerous armed robbery gang that had...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

XTC Cabaret security guard arrested following woman’s shooting death

DALLAS - Arresting documents explain why Dallas police arrested one of two security guards involved in a shooting outside a Dallas strip club over the weekend. A woman leaving XTC Cabaret ran into a group of guards. The guard who killed her wasn't arrested, but her colleague is now facing three charges.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman shot, killed in south Dallas

DALLAS - A woman was found dead in South Dallas Monday night. Dallas police responded to a call around 8 p.m. about a shooting near Interstate 30 and Interstate 35 near Cadiz Street. They found a woman dead on the street. She had been shot several times. The woman’s name...
DALLAS, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
908
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy