5 things to know this Tuesday, June 28

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It’s Taco Tuesday! And it’s also Primary Election Day in New York State , and we couldn’t have asked for better weather to hit the polls.

Today’s five things to know include an overnight fire at the Stewart’s in Amsterdam, a Pittsfield man pleading guilty to assaulting police in the January 6 capitol riot, and the continuation of a trial for the man accused of killing a Troy child.

1. Fire breaks out at Stewart’s in Amsterdam

Crews battled a fire at Stewart’s Shops in Amsterdam Monday night. The fire took place at the store on Market Street.

2. Pittsfield man guilty of assaulting police on Jan. 6

A Massachusetts man who hit a police officer during the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, and later bragged about it on social media, pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a law enforcement officer.

3. Trial continues for man accused of killing Troy child

The trial for the man accused of killing 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in 2020 continued with more witness testimony Monday. Jahquay Brown, 22, of Cohoes was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the case.

4. Suburban bear sightings continue in the Capital Region

Less than a month since a black bear found a temporary home in a tree in Washington Park, bear sightings continue across the Capital Region. This past weekend, a bear and a cub were spotted in a neighborhood in the suburban southern part of Albany.

5. Laundromat closure causing headaches in Great Barrington

Some people in Berkshire County have spent months traveling about 20 minutes to get to the nearest laundromat. The Clean All Over laundromat in Great Barrington shut down in February.

Laundromat closure causing headaches in Great Barrington

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

