Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase has revealed plans to expand into Europe, possibly to offset the sluggish growth in its core markets as crypto winter bites. The largest crypto exchange in the US.has targeted five potential European jurisdictions, namely Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international, pointed out that the exchange has been already engaged in discussions with regulators to set ups new shops in Europe.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO