City Council Tables Shared Services Agreement with Jamestown Schools on Sidewalk Plowing

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a recent texting scam. There have been reports of people getting random texts from a local bank asking them to click on a web link, similar to a link that's sent when you change your account status. If a person clicks on the link, it will take them to a fictitious banking web site. It's believed from this site, if a person continues to answer questions and enter their information, it would lead to a scam. The Sheriff's Office reminds area residents to be very cautious when responding to any text messages or phone calls requesting personal information. Always know who you are talking to and only give sensitive information to those entrusted with that information while they are in person with you.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO