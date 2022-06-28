ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

City Council Tables Shared Services Agreement with Jamestown Schools on Sidewalk Plowing

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamestown City Council tabled a resolution on a shared services agreement with Jamestown Public Schools about plowing sidewalks, saying more discussion was needed. Council President Tony Dolce said council members wanted to further discuss the positions that would be added, “This has nothing to do with the school system. We’re very...

chautauquatoday.com

Schedule of July 4th weekend fireworks displays

A number of communities in Chautauqua County will be holding Independence Day celebrations during the upcoming holiday weekend. Here's a list of local communities that are hosting fireworks displays:. Bemus Point: July 3 at 10 pm. Dunkirk: July 4 at dusk. Findley Lake: July 4 at 10 pm. Lakewood: July...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police make 25 arrests through GIVE Initiative

Over the course of the last seven days, members of the Jamestown Police Department's Patrol Section and Investigative Section participated in Targeted Enforcement Patrols throughout the City of Jamestown funded by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative. The enforcement details were proactive in nature and focused on Problem-Oriented Policing to curb crime throughout the City of Jamestown based on Hot-Spot Policing, Focused Deterrence, and Street Outreach. Officers conducted traffic stops, warrant checks, beat patrols, domestic violence case follow-ups, and order of protection violation checks to list a few. As a result of the enforcement details, approximately 25 arrests were made. The arrests included warrant arrests, crime-in-progress arrests, order of protection violation arrests, foot pursuits, narcotics arrests, narcotics recoveries, and arrests of some of the Top 10 Most Wanted Individuals.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Police announce passing of dispatcher

The Dunkirk Police Department has announced the passing of a long-time police dispatcher. The department on its Facebook page indicated Jeffrey Ganey had passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 44. Ganey served the department and the community for 18 years. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
DUNKIRK, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
Jamestown, NY
Government
Jamestown, NY
Education
City
Jamestown, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fourth of July fireworks schedule 2022

(WIVB) — Monday, July 4, is Independence Day, and to celebrate News 4 is gathering a list of events in the Buffalo area for 2022. If your town has an Independence Day event you would like to see listed email reportit@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject. Friday, July 1 Akron: Akron Fourth […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters respond to pool shed fire in Lakewood area

Firefighters responded to a fire involving a pool shed on Big Tree Road in the Town of Busti early Thursday morning. Lakewood firefighters received the call at 2113 Big Tree Road around 5:30 am. Chautauqua County fire investigators were requested at the scene and determined that a pool heater that was located near an exterior wall had malfunctioned, causing extreme heat that ignited the wall. The pool shed and its contents were destroyed in the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
LAKEWOOD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County man arrested on weapon, drug charges

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stedman-Sherman Road and Havercamp Road in North Harmony around 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported person with a weapon. Alexander Latta, 27, of Mayville was arrested at the scene after a Sheriff’s office K9 reportedly located a loaded pistol thrown to […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Raccoon Killed In Erie County After Couple Takes It To Pet Store

A raccoon is dead after a couple in Erie County decided to take it to a pet store to shop for food. The poor little 'trash panda' was executed by wildlife officials in order to test it for rabies, which can only be done after it is dead (which seems like a severely flawed method of testing). The test came back negative. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Law Enforcement reported the crime on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Arrested After Probe into Order of Protection Violation in Jamestown

Two people were arrested after an investigation into a possible order of protection violation Tuesday evening at a residence on Jamestown's south side. Jamestown Police responded to the scene at about 6:15 PM and determined that 42-year-old Christopher Light was in the home with a female victim who had an order of protection against him. Officers say Light refused to leave.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

3 kids burglarize a home on Chautauqua Lake

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home on Chautauqua Lake in the Village of Lakewood was broken into by three 12-year-olds on Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the scene where they discovered multiple liquor bottles and a 9mm handgun were taken from the home, according to Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Police also discovered a security video showing […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in Falconer

A Jamestown man was arrested on a felony charge after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Ellicott Town Police were called to the area of Main Street in Falconer for a reported argument between two people on the sidewalk on Wednesday. Police arrived on scene at about 3:15 PM and found that 25-year-old Travis Estus was allegedly in violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, deputies arrested Estus and charged him with 1st-degree criminal contempt. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000 bail.
FALCONER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Burglary Call in Ellery Leads to Arrest

An Erie County man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a burglary in progress Thursday afternoon in the Town of Ellery. Deputies responded to a residence on Route 430 shortly before 2:30 PM and located 47-year-old Jonathan Bernacki of Akron on scene. Bernacki was charged with 2nd-degree burglary, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

1 dead following shooting on Route 198 near Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 198 near Delaware Avenue Tuesday evening. It happened just after 8 p.m. Police now say a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man is currently in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center. Officers say the two were riding dirt bikes at the time.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office warns about texting scam

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a recent texting scam. There have been reports of people getting random texts from a local bank asking them to click on a web link, similar to a link that's sent when you change your account status. If a person clicks on the link, it will take them to a fictitious banking web site. It's believed from this site, if a person continues to answer questions and enter their information, it would lead to a scam. The Sheriff's Office reminds area residents to be very cautious when responding to any text messages or phone calls requesting personal information. Always know who you are talking to and only give sensitive information to those entrusted with that information while they are in person with you.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted by federal grand jury for selling fentanyl that led to two deaths

A Jamestown man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling fentanyl that led to two deaths. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Monday that 34-year-old Steven Mojica-Medina was indicted on charges of distribution of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $1 million fine.
JAMESTOWN, NY

