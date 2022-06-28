ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

By Janice Dean
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday....

The Independent

Americans warned to stay indoors this weekend as intense heat wave approaches: ‘This will impact everyone’

Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the agency said in a tweet.An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for southern Arizona and nearby parts of California. Isolated areas, inlcuding around Phoenix,...
ARIZONA STATE
State
California State
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
Person
Janice Dean
The Independent

Earthquake hits Georgia in early hours

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled the city of Stillmore, in the US state of Georgia.Tremors could also be felt in nearby Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick following the 4am shake, according to the United States Geological Survey.Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake just east of the Emanuel County city of 700 people. However there are no reports of any damage.Earthquakes of this size are rare for Georgia.There have only been 10 earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.5 or greater since 1903. The strongest ever recorded in the state was magnitude 4.5 in 1914.An earthquake is the shaking of...
GEORGIA STATE
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to charge through northern Plains

Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
FARGO, ND
NBC News

Rare 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Georgia

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit Georgia early Saturday morning, the state’s strongest in years. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake shortly after 4 a.m. in the city of Stillmore, but was felt throughout the state's southeastern region due to the epicenter's shallow location. At least 1,294 Georgians reported feeling...
GEORGIA STATE
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
The US Sun

What was the biggest earthquake in history?

EARTHQUAKES occur when there is a movement within the earth's crust or volcanic action. While some earthquakes are mild and cause minor damage, some are catastrophic. Each year, there are thousands of earthquakes. Some of the largest ones ever recorded happened during the 1950s and 2010s. The biggest earthquake in...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

