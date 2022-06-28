ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Trusting the Lord in Challenging Times

masters.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the May issue of The Mustang Connection magazine. Part of the seminary family enjoys a meal together at Hollenbeck Park in Los Angeles. Editor’s Note: Despite the tireless service of those involved with LABTS, the challenges of these early years gathered...

www.masters.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Why Can’t the Biggest Name in Fried Chicken Break Through in Los Angeles?

On one hot summer day in 2020, Kim Prince, the owner of Los Angeles’s Hotville Chicken, ran orders to rows of cars waiting for takeout in the vast parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall. Minutes later, she hurried back inside to check the delivery app screens and tap away on her phone with messages to her fans on social media. In the kitchen, her staff of two hovered over piles of Hotville chicken, fresh from the cooker and still forming a craggy exterior as it rested, the skin a reddish-orange from the restaurant’s proprietary spice blend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Beloved Family Doctor Retires at 96

First published in the June 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Dr. William Schubert, a local medical family practice mainstay, recently hung up his white coat at 96 years old — leaving behind a trail of broken hearts. During Schubert’s time in family medicine, it was common...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Santa Clarita, CA
Society
daytrippen.com

Day Trip to the Heritage Square Museum Los Angeles

Heritage Square Museum is located alongside the concrete banks of the Los Angeles River in downtown LA. The museum houses a collection of structures from the late 1800s that were saved from demolition and moved to Heritage Square. The museum is home to a historic Southern Pacific Railroad Depot, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For July 2022

July in Los Angeles is always hot, but it is not exactly a hotbed of museum freebies. After all, with school out for the summer and travel picking up, most institutions are counting on bigger-than-average crowds and therefore don’t feel the need to market extra off-days to potential guests. I totally get it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Cherry Opens New General Store in Los Angeles

The Cherry General Store is now open. This past weekend, Cherry opened the doors on its new store at 8475 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Per a press release, visitors can expect the new space to feature the brand’s Joyride collection, as well as a number of “lovingly curated” vintage pieces and items exclusive to the Los Angeles locale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#New York City#Challenging Times#The Mustang Connection#Labts
Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-26-2022]

Let’s talk about your Sunday in L.A. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 26) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas on our radar. Whatever you decide on, hope you make it a good one. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Santa Clarita Radio

Owen Fire Quickly Knocked Down By Firefighters North Of Santa Clarita

A 14 Freeway brush fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters Wednesday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Owen Fire was first reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road north of Santa Clarita, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Modern Mansion in on One of The Most Desirable Streets in Los Angeles Offering at $42,000,00

The Mansion in Los Angeles is a contemporary masterpiece with impressive views, inspired design, and a serenely secluded location with gated access now available for sale. This home located at 335 Trousdale Pl, Beverly Hills, California; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Call Carl Gambino (Phone: 646-465-1766) & Dena Luciano (Phone: 310-600-3848) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

'Cardboard City' opens in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos?. Cardboard City is open to the public - and it's free!. The exhibit features inspirational cardboard art from local artists and will showcase new works from artists-in-residence each week. You'll also be able to make your own...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Food Beast

King’s Hawaiian Created Limited and Exclusive Menu Items With Hot SoCal Restaurants

There is no better way to kick off the hot summer season than with even hotter dishes coming out of Los Angeles and Orange County’s coolest eateries. Foodbeast has partnered with the legendary loaf makers at King’s Hawaiian® to bring the Taste of Aloha to a restaurant near you. Earlier this month, six must-visit restaurants debuted some exciting, limited time dishes featuring everyone’s favorite King’s Hawaiian®’s buns. Here’s a rundown of what these awesome restaurants threw down to get the summer started:
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy