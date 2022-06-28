Online Support Group for Parents of Children with a Disability - The Hills Echo Community Newsmagazine
2 days ago
The ‘Success Community’ private Facebook group offers support, guidance and tips to local members of the community on raising children with a disability or are on the autism spectrum, with a diagnosis or not. A wealth...
Requiring your kids to do chores on a regular basis may be associated with them having better academic performance and problem solving skills, according to new research from La Trobe University. The study, led by Ph.D. candidate Deanna Tepper and published in Australian Occupational Therapy, found that regular chores were...
Does one have to set boundaries with the spouse's parents?. The spouse's parents are essential to a couple's life and can sometimes become overbearing. In fact, men and women report having 44 percent more conflicts with their mothers-in-law than their own mothers.
The preliminary results of an experiment on a Canadian girl diagnosed with a rare form of autism spectrum disorder has stunned researchers after they were able to send electrical signals deep into her brain and stop the 9-year-old from inflicting herself with severe self-harm.Ellie Tomjanovic lives in the southern Ontario city of Barrie, lying just about 100km away from the SickKids hospital in Toronto where she received the experimental treatment of deep-brain stimulations (DBS) in December 2020 for her self-injurious behaviour.Ellie, who was diagnosed with the rare genetic neurological disorder called Pitt-Hopkins syndrome when she was a child, had...
LOS ANGELES — Could altruism be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease? A new study has found a link between older adults who are more willing to give away money and cognitive decline. A team from the Keck School of Medicine at USC discovered that even seniors with...
Social isolation is linked to lower brain volume in areas related to cognition and a higher risk of dementia, according to research published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study found that social isolation was linked to a 26% increased risk of dementia, separately from risk factors like depression and loneliness.
A declining walking pace or speed could be an early indication of cognitive decline and dementia, according to a recent study. Those who walk more slowly and show declining cognitive function like memory loss are at a higher risk of developing dementia. Slow walking speed can be a tool used...
RAMAT GAN, Israel — “You’re only as old as you feel” may be much more than just a saying. Scientists at Bar-Ilan University report that feeling young (even in old age) can lead to better odds of successfully completing rehabilitation from medical conditions. Similarly, study authors conclude that a youthful mindset can help older adults stave off both disability and illness.
Autism is a neurodevelopment condition affecting 1 in 44 children in the U.S. It has a wide range of characteristics with different intensities and causes. One type of autism is maternal autoantibody–related autism spectrum disorder (MAR ASD). MAR ASD is marked by the presence of specific maternal immune proteins...
Evaluating a new method of therapy for autistic individuals. The use of Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT) for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder was evaluated in a Ph.D. thesis at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings suggest that the therapy may be used in both a school setting and psychiatric outpatient care and that it can influence factors like perceived stress and much more.
NEW YORK -- New York City public schools have launched a program giving high school students hybrid and remote learning options.It's called School Without Walls. The program is being offered to rising 9th graders seeking greater independence. There are 200 spots available.Applications are open through July 6.
What's it like living with an invisible disability in London? In the UK one in 100 people are on the autism spectrum and there are around 700,000 autistic adults and children. (Source: National Autistic Society) Barrington Campbell received an autism diagnosis at 30 years old. He said he had struggles...
I discovered I was neurodivergent as an adult. Prior to this, I spent most of my life being told I wasn’t trying or listening hard enough. I was making annoying silly mistakes in every aspect of my life, or sticking my foot in it because I missed some important social cue, and that it was all my fault thanks to a lack of willpower. It was like I was treading water, my head barely above the surface, while everyone else swam off leaving me behind. Of course, I internalised this – not once did I think perhaps that there was nothing wrong with me and in fact blame should lie with the world around me who didn’t know how to accommodate a mind like mine.
High-functioning adults represent a unique sub-group of adults with ADHD who face their own unique challenges. ADHD can co-exist with high intelligence but still make many life endeavors, including work, more difficult to navigate. Successful adults with ADHD cite energy, cognitive dynamism, courage, and resilience as potential benefits of ADHD.
“Middle child syndrome” is not a medical diagnosis. Instead, it is an informal term that people use to describe the way that a person’s position within their family has affected their personality. The concept of middle child syndrome comes from the idea that birth order affects how children...
Children conceived through medically assisted reproduction (MAR) fare better at school but are slightly more likely to have mental health problems by their late teens, finds a new study led by researchers at UCL and the University of Helsinki. The researchers say the correlation for mental health is only observed...
The line between autism and schizoid personality disorder can sometimes be blurry, but a closer look reveals the difference may lie in social capacity versus motivation. Have you or someone close to you always felt that it’s:. a challenge to connect with others. preferable to spend lots of time...
I have been living with Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder for decades. I consider my battles as much a gift as an inconvenience. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no medical advice herein.
