Online Support Group for Parents of Children with a Disability - The Hills Echo Community Newsmagazine

I discovered I was neurodivergent as an adult. Prior to this, I spent most of my life being told I wasn’t trying or listening hard enough. I was making annoying silly mistakes in every aspect of my life, or sticking my foot in it because I missed some important social cue, and that it was all my fault thanks to a lack of willpower. It was like I was treading water, my head barely above the surface, while everyone else swam off leaving me behind. Of course, I internalised this – not once did I think perhaps that there was nothing wrong with me and in fact blame should lie with the world around me who didn’t know how to accommodate a mind like mine.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO