Burlington, VT

Weather: Spot shower chances through midweek

By Alexander Wasilenko
 5 days ago

Over the next couple of days there will be a series of weak disturbances passing through the North Country and Upper Valley with spot shower/downpour chances. Speaking of the devil, a few showers are traversing the Champlain Valley and northern New York this morning. It would be advised to keep the umbrella nearby in case you run into a couple drip-drops. Otherwise, it’s a cooler and more comfortable morning with temperatures in the 40s/50s.

The afternoon will offer up a return to partly sunny skies, drier weather, and mild highs in the middle to upper 70s. Northwest to southwest winds will average 5-10 mph throughout the afternoon, as well. All in all, a spectacular second half to our Tuesday. Overnight, lows drop back into the 50s alongside partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Our midweek forecast will feature a weak cold front arriving across northern New England with sunshine to start the day and isolated showers/storms to round things out. A lot of the precipitation will remain along the international border as it looks right now, but be sure to keep up to date on this forecast as it continues to evolve. Nevertheless, high temperatures will rebound into the low 80s before the rain arrives late Wednesday. Any rainfall that we pick up between today and tomorrow will only pan out to a 1/2″ at most.

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

