A high-resolution climate simulation dataset for the past 540 million years

The geomorphology of river basin is complex, and its soil sedimentary characteristics are poorly defined. To study the spatial variability of soil structure in different sedimentary environments at the basin scale, 356 sets of soil samples were collected from five typical sedimentary environments in the Yellow River Basin and the Haihe River Basin, including the upper and lower reaches of the rivers, mountain-front plains, central alluvial plains and eastern coastal plains. The particle size distribution (PSD) of the soil samples was obtained using a laser particle size analyzer, and the fractal dimension (D) of the soil structure was derived by applying fractal theory. The PSD, D and the correlation between them were analyzed by Â theÂ Pearson correlation method for typical sedimentary environments in two basins. The results show that: (1) The main soil types in the typical geological environments in the basin are sand, loamy sand, sandy loam, silty loam, and silty soil. The soil particle size in the upper and lower reaches of the rivers was higher than that in the plain areas. (2) In the plane, The D value descended in different regions in the following order: the mountain-front plain"‰>"‰the eastern coastal plain"‰>"‰the upper Yellow River"‰>"‰the central alluvial plain"‰>"‰the lower Yellow River. In the vertical direction for both rivers, the D value showed a decreasing trend with increasing burial depth. (3) The model results showed a cubic polynomial correlation between D values and PSD, which was closely related to the non-uniformity of particle size during sorting and deposition. The soil PSD and fractal characteristics are effective tools for theÂ quantitative evaluation of soil structure in various sedimentary environments in the basin.

