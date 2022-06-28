ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

Grief-stricken parents ask for help with finding driver who killed son in Plantation

Click10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANTATION, Fla. – The family of a 31-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this year in Broward County wants justice. Elaine Manco said Tuesday that detectives told her they don’t have any leads. She wants them to arrest the driver who killed her son Mark Manco on...

www.local10.com

Related
Click10.com

BSO: 10-year-old boy drowns in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the agency received a 911 call reporting a drowning in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WPBF News 25

Man loses hand after fireworks incident in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturdays' top headlines. A man loss his hand after a fireworks incident in Broward County early Saturday morning. Officials responded to the scene in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m. following a medical call regarding the incident. Rossen Reports: New...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Clevelander Hotel employee’s accused killer faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A North Miami man accused of shooting and killing a worker at a well-known South Beach hotel faced a Miami-Dade County judge Saturday. The judge ordered Brandon Kortez Burris, 29, be held without bond on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dion David Moore, 50, at the Clevelander Hotel on Ocean Drive. Burris was also charged with battery on a police officer.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Dog survives 2 shots to the head; now he needs help with surgery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Saint, an American bulldog, has two bullets lodged in his head. Paula Ferreira, a veterinarian with a clinic in west Miami-Dade County, examined Saint. “There’s the more forward one in the nasal cavity, the sinus, and there’s the one that’s further back,” Ferreira said adding,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Woman Arrested For Stabbing Boyfriend in Margate

A Margate woman was arrested for stabbing her live-in boyfriend in his back with a kitchen knife, court records show. Lisa Boyd, 52, of Northwest 80th Ter., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after stabbing the man, who is over 65 years old, on June 21, according to an arrest affidavit.
MARGATE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Woman Killed By County Bus

A Coral Springs woman was struck and killed by a Broward County Transit bus Thursday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Maria Zevallos, 56, of 8426 N.W. 24th Ct., was crossing a road that runs through the county bus depot at 101 N.W. First Ave. in Fort Lauderdale when the bus, driven by Ann Marie Baker-Kennerly, 51, of Deerfield Beach, ran into her around 6:47 a.m., according to BSO.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities search for missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing around Fort Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sherriff’s Office, Jennifer Fuentes-Garcia was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 44th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Coral Springs woman struck, killed by bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs woman died Thursday morning after she was struck by a Broward transit bus. According to investigators, the driver was beginning to turn into the bus depot at 101 NW 1st Avenue when the vehicle's front tire struck Maria Zevallos' foot as she was crossing the road within the terminal. As the vehicle continued to turn, Zevallos fell to the ground and was hit by the rear of the vehicle. She died. Broward sheriff's traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

10-Year-Old Struck by SUV in Miami Gardens While Riding Bicycle

A 10-year-old child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Miami Gardens on Saturday, according to officials. The incident occurred at the intersection of Northwest 47th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street at approximately 12:23 p.m. on Saturday. The Miami-Dade Police Department reports that the child was airlifted to...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Aventura mom faces DUI, child neglect charges in Keys

MIAMI - An Aventura mom is facing several charges after being arrested in the Keys Thursday. Valiantsina Zhdan, 36, was charged with DUI, child neglect, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief. Police said she had a blood-alcohol level of .24 at the time of her arrest. Authorities said a deputy was on patrol at approximately 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 60 when he observed a red Honda sedan unable to maintain its speed and maintain its lane. "The car swerved partially into oncoming traffic. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and soon learned the same vehicle had been reported as a reckless driver just prior to the stop."Deputies said Zhdan, who appeared to be intoxicated, had a 6-year-old child was sleeping in the front seat of her car. She would later fail to pass a field sobriety testZhdan repeatedly spit on the arresting deputy and began to kick the patrol car partition, causing approximately $200 in damage, according to authorities. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child. 
AVENTURA, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Ex-Firefighter Facing 30 Charges Following DUI Crash

A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in the Broward County Jail. Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, of Miami Gardens, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges that include DUI, child neglect, evidence tampering and reckless driving, court records show. According to the arrest records...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Robber steals from woman at airport in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman reported a masked robber ran away with her watch on Thursday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. The woman said she was standing outside at about 1:40 a.m., near Terminal 1, when the robber targeted her, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

‘Teen’ on bike in Miramar grabbing women, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police have put out a flyer hoping someone might be able to identify possibly a teen who they say has been groping women and then riding away. Police say they have received two reports of incidents: one on Monday, June 27 at 3 p.m. and the other on Tuesday, June 28 at 5 p.m.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Drones will start responding to police calls in this South Florida city

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Officers in squad cars may not be the only thing showing up at police incidents in Coral Gables anymore. Instead, a drone could arrive first. The department is using the city’s Fourth of July celebration at the Biltmore Hotel as a test run for its new drone program. Organizers expected the event to draw more than 40,000 spectators and police said they will use the drone to monitor crowds, traffic and any incidents that could occur.
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Woman fatally struck by bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was fatally struck by a bus Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Police said the woman, described as being in her 50s, was walking along NW 1st Avenue and 1st Street, near the Broward bus terminal, when she was hit by a county transit bus. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman died on the scene. Broward sheriff's traffic homicide investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

