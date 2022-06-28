Grief-stricken parents ask for help with finding driver who killed son in Plantation

MIAMI - An Aventura mom is facing several charges after being arrested in the Keys Thursday. Valiantsina Zhdan, 36, was charged with DUI, child neglect, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief. Police said she had a blood-alcohol level of .24 at the time of her arrest. Authorities said a deputy was on patrol at approximately 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 60 when he observed a red Honda sedan unable to maintain its speed and maintain its lane. "The car swerved partially into oncoming traffic. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and soon learned the same vehicle had been reported as a reckless driver just prior to the stop."Deputies said Zhdan, who appeared to be intoxicated, had a 6-year-old child was sleeping in the front seat of her car. She would later fail to pass a field sobriety testZhdan repeatedly spit on the arresting deputy and began to kick the patrol car partition, causing approximately $200 in damage, according to authorities. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.

