‘A chargeable offense’: Door Co. Highway Dept. sees increase in stolen street signs
By Natasha Geiger
wearegreenbay.com
5 days ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Highway Department says they are seeing an increase in street signs and other traffic signs being stolen. The department says they are seeing stop signs being removed or stolen, road...
