ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

$44 Million Bet On Occidental Petroleum? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22afpR_0gOJiB7l00

Although US stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Occidental Petroleum

  • The Trade: Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 794,389 shares at an average price of $55.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $44 million.
  • What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley recently maintained Occidental Petroleum with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $73 to $74.
  • What Occidental Petroleum Does: Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Consumer Portfolio Services

  • The Trade: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. CPSS 10% owner Stephen Deckoff acquired a total of 284,312 shares at an average price of $10.42. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.96 million.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 4% over the past six months.
  • What Consumer Portfolio Services Does: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc is a US-based company operating in the specialty finance sector.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

DaVita

  • The Trade: DaVita Inc. DVA Chief Operating Officer David Michael Staffieri bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $77.70. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.55 million.
  • What’s Happening: Four Corners Property Trust recently announced the acquisition of a DaVita Kidney Care property for $2.2 million.
  • What DaVita Does: DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Which Mega-Cap Tech Stock Would You Buy First: Microsoft, Apple Or Amazon?

CNBC ran a survey Thursday asking investors which technology stock they would buy first at current levels. Here's a look at the results. What To Know: Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian weighed in on the group of mega-cap tech stocks that topped the list following the poll results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $77M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $77,199,827 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3G7Z7QjbaBS2dXn23gC3w9byeWZBjXj6aj. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 588 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Akerna KERN's stock fell the most, as it traded...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Latin America
Benzinga

Insider Claims 'Intimate Relationship' Between Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, As The Royal May Become Next FBI Target

Britain's Prince Andrew could be on FBI's radar after socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in the U.S. this week, a report suggests. Lawyers representing victims of sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein have urged U.S. prosecutors to look into the nexus between Maxwell and Prince Andrew, the Mirror reported.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Here's Why Micron, TSMC, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Other Chipmakers Are Trading Lower Premarket

Chipmaking stocks are bleeding post Micron Technology, Inc's MU cautious Q4 guidance. Piper Sandler saw DRAM, and NAND pricing decline, affecting Micron as mobile and notebook end-markets face continued weakness based on inSpectrum's June monthly memory contract pricing data. Piper Sandler also shared how semiconductor equipment stocks may become range-bound...
MARKETS
Benzinga

He's Back! Elon Musk Returns To Twitter After Disappearing For 10 Days: He's Tweeting About Pope Francis And More

"Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" This was one of a series of tweets Elon Musk put out after his 10-day sabbatical from Twitter. The entertainer is back, bringing good cheer to his legion of followers and fodder for the press. In the first tweet since June 21, Musk paid homage to popular YouTuber Technoblade who passed away recently due to cancer. Technoblade has garnered over 12 million followers for himself from the videos he shared on playing the Minecraft video game. Musk shared an image as a tribute, which also had a takeaway for life.
TWITTER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

4,014 ETH Worth $4M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Wednesday a total of 4,014.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $4,295,619, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,070.04), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Crude Oil Analysis Points To Bullish Turnaround

Crude oil experienced a significant drop in price over the past two weeks. This week, however, it appears the energy commodity is bouncing back to the bullish side. The fall in the price of oil since May was triggered by the fear of a recession, in the US in particular, and numerous central banks’ moving against inflation with rate hikes, leading to slowing economic growth.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For July 1, 2022

Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 13.04% at $0.07. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 8.83% at $0.90. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 8.32% at $0.06. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.57% at $3.79. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 5.04% at $0.20. Urban-gro UGRO shares closed...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares Falling Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 1.64% to $136.95 Thursday afternoon. Shares of retail and consumer discretionary companies are trading lower during Thursday’s trading session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Billionaire Beau Wrigley Faces Another Cannabis Lawsuit, This Time Worth $80M

Billionaire William “Beau” Wrigley Jr, heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, is in a court battle over a failed deal with vertically-integrated marijuana company Parallel to buy six Chicago cannabis companies. Wrigley is already facing lawsuits over another failed deal – Parallel’s initial public offering via an...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ferrari 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ferrari RACE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.47%. Currently, Ferrari has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion. Buying $100 In RACE: If an investor had bought $100 of RACE stock 5 years ago, it...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Upstart Hldgs Whale Trades For July 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy