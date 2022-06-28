Effect Of Roe Vs. Wade Ruling - Pharmacies Ration Contraceptive Pills

Good News In New York: First Meeting Of NY Cannabis Advisory Board and First Legal Marijuana Harvest. On June 30, the New York Cannabis Advisory Board, which will decide how the state spends tax revenue from the marijuana industry, held its inaugural meeting. Addressed by Chris Alexander, the executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, told the advisory board members that under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, they are primarily responsible for distributing money to the New York State Community Grants Reinvestment Fund.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO