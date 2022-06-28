ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect Of Roe Vs. Wade Ruling - Pharmacies Ration Contraceptive Pills

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
  • Major pharmacies like CVS Health Corp CVS, Walmart Inc WMT, and Rite Aid Corporation RAD have put a limit on purchases or deliveries of Plan B and other emergency contraceptive pills, writes Wall Street Journal.
  • The move comes as demand for contraceptive pills spiked following the Supreme Court ruling overturning a constitutional right to abortion. These were in short supply or out of stock on major retailer websites.
  • As per the report, CVS and Rite Aid were limiting purchases to three.
  • At Walmart, pills available this week were limited to four or six.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA, which also had a purchase limit on its website, said that the restriction was an error and would soon be corrected.
  • Several companies make Plan B versions that cost between $10 to more than $50. The cheapest option available from major retailers' websites was a pill for $35.
IN THIS ARTICLE
