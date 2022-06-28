ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
springbig Launches Three New Loyalty Marketing Features

By Vuk Zdinjak
 5 days ago
springbig SBIG SBIGW, a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, introduced three new features to its suite of dispensary marketing solutions. Licensed cannabis retailers across North America can now utilize springbig’s comprehensive email engine, digital wallet notifications, and data-driven campaign builder to create more sophisticated and tailored marketing campaigns.

Overview of New Features

  • Email marketing engine allows retailers to easily drag and drop graphics, edit colors and fonts, insert buttons, and access a collection of creative tools to design highly customized emails that mirror mainstream marketing campaigns. springbig’s email engine can also directly incorporate retailers’ loyalty programs into email campaigns, which is not feasible through other industry-specific platforms.
  • The company’s member offers feature enables dispensaries to compliantly send promotional notifications directly to customers’ digital wallets even if they have opted out of SMS marketing messages. Through this feature, retailers can broaden their consumer reach by generating unique offers for different marketing segments based on age, location, occupation, and lifestyle preferences.
  • Campaign caddie feature equips dispensaries with the insights and abilities to develop cost-effective data-driven marketing campaigns. Campaign caddie enables retailers to leverage a collection of actionable performance indicators based on real-time transaction history along with real-time campaign response data on a per-customer basis allowing retailers to fine-tune the customer segments, time of day, overall messaging, and strategy of their marketing campaigns. Further, the company redesigned its campaign page user interface to simplify marketing initiatives from ideation to execution. The new interface includes a live preview feature that shows retailers exactly what their campaigns will look like on mobile devices once delivered.

“Our newest features provide our retail partners with the most sophisticated and functional tools to candidly communicate with their evolving consumer audiences,” stated Sam Harris, co-founder and head of product of springbig. “As the industry becomes increasingly digital and mainstream, springbig is proud to be the only cannabis platform to offer retailers of all sizes with the loyalty marketing solutions to compliantly engage with consumers in ways that have only been accessible to big-box corporations until now.”

In addition to these new features, springbig recently completed platform updates including integrations with Olla, POSaBIT Weedmaps Store POSAF, Tymber and Greenline, as well as the launch of its re:source loyalty app.

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

Benzinga

Benzinga

