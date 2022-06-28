10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $1.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.
- Playtika Holding PLTK stock rose 12.23% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
- The9 NCTY shares rose 7.92% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
- Motorsport Games MSGM shares increased by 7.86% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
Losers
- NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 8.4% to $0.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 7.64% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 7.48% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell 5.96% to $44.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock declined by 4.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.7 million.
- Paltalk PALT stock declined by 3.85% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
