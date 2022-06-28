ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMyRy_0gOJhEo900

Gainers

  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $1.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.
  • Playtika Holding PLTK stock rose 12.23% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
  • The9 NCTY shares rose 7.92% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares increased by 7.86% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 8.4% to $0.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 7.64% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 7.48% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell 5.96% to $44.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock declined by 4.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.7 million.
  • Paltalk PALT stock declined by 3.85% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking Into Stryker's Recent Short Interest

Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) short percent of float has risen 22.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.24 million shares sold short, which is 1.21% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Paltalk#Pre Market Session#Playtika Holding#Pltk#Motorsport Games#Blue Hat Interactive#Bhat#Lytus Technologies Hldgs#Taboola Com Tbla
Benzinga

Insider Claims 'Intimate Relationship' Between Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, As The Royal May Become Next FBI Target

Britain's Prince Andrew could be on FBI's radar after socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in the U.S. this week, a report suggests. Lawyers representing victims of sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein have urged U.S. prosecutors to look into the nexus between Maxwell and Prince Andrew, the Mirror reported.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Here's Why Micron, TSMC, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Other Chipmakers Are Trading Lower Premarket

Chipmaking stocks are bleeding post Micron Technology, Inc's MU cautious Q4 guidance. Piper Sandler saw DRAM, and NAND pricing decline, affecting Micron as mobile and notebook end-markets face continued weakness based on inSpectrum's June monthly memory contract pricing data. Piper Sandler also shared how semiconductor equipment stocks may become range-bound...
MARKETS
Benzinga

He's Back! Elon Musk Returns To Twitter After Disappearing For 10 Days: He's Tweeting About Pope Francis And More

"Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" This was one of a series of tweets Elon Musk put out after his 10-day sabbatical from Twitter. The entertainer is back, bringing good cheer to his legion of followers and fodder for the press. In the first tweet since June 21, Musk paid homage to popular YouTuber Technoblade who passed away recently due to cancer. Technoblade has garnered over 12 million followers for himself from the videos he shared on playing the Minecraft video game. Musk shared an image as a tribute, which also had a takeaway for life.
TWITTER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Which Mega-Cap Tech Stock Would You Buy First: Microsoft, Apple Or Amazon?

CNBC ran a survey Thursday asking investors which technology stock they would buy first at current levels. Here's a look at the results. What To Know: Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian weighed in on the group of mega-cap tech stocks that topped the list following the poll results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 588 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Akerna KERN's stock fell the most, as it traded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $77M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $77,199,827 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3G7Z7QjbaBS2dXn23gC3w9byeWZBjXj6aj. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares Falling Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 1.64% to $136.95 Thursday afternoon. Shares of retail and consumer discretionary companies are trading lower during Thursday’s trading session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For July 1, 2022

Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 13.04% at $0.07. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 8.83% at $0.90. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 8.32% at $0.06. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.57% at $3.79. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 5.04% at $0.20. Urban-gro UGRO shares closed...
MARKETS
Benzinga

4,014 ETH Worth $4M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Wednesday a total of 4,014.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $4,295,619, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,070.04), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy