York County, SC

Homicide investigation in Lake Wylie SC near NC after man’s body was discovered

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 5 days ago

A South Carolina death investigation is ongoing after a body was found late Monday in York County woods behind a Lake Wylie gas station, officials said.

The body was found behind the station in the 5000 block of S.C. 49 near a stretch of commercial businesses close to the North Carolina state line, according to a statement from the York County Sheriff’s Office .

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Tuesday morning. The victim was last seen alive on Saturday, Faris said.

The sheriff’s office and York County Coroner’s office have not yet identified the victim.

As of Tuesday morning no arrests had been made. The sheriff’s office said in a social media post Tuesday they were looking for a man who was seen with the victim before the death.

A large police and emergency presence was in the area after the body was found. Detectives, forensics, and other units were at the scene and nearby.

The scene is near the intersection of S.C. 49 and S.C. 557, west of the Buster Boyd Bridge.

The homicide in Lake Wylie is the third of 2022 and the second in less than a month, according to sheriff office and court documents.

On June 7 the body of a 20-year-old Clover man was found at a lakeside park. That victim had been shot to death .

Deputies have not said the cases are related.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties.

