Your Google One cloud storage is shared across a bunch of apps like Gmail, Drive, and Photos — whether it’s the free 15GB you get by default for all new accounts or you’ve paid to get extra, it can easily get spread thin. But for some of us, we sometimes forget it’s even there until we can't back up another photo or we're being urged to delete emails. Now, Google is adding one more place where you can keep track of your storage by incorporating a reminder of sorts in Gmail.

