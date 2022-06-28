ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl

June 28 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball issued a dozen suspensions, including an interpreter, for their roles in a brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

Michael Hill, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations, announced the disciplinary measures Monday in a news release. Players and coaches from both teams erupted into the skirmish for nearly 20 minutes in the second inning of the Angels' 2-1 win Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Six players and managers Phil Nevin of the Angels and Scott Servais of the Mariners were ejected from the game.

Nevin received a 10-game suspension for "intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz while warnings were in place," the MLB said. Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban for actions that "caused the incident and for fighting."

The league suspended Angels third-baseman Anthony Rendon for five games for his role in the melee and for "leaving the dugout while on the injured list." Rendon will serve his suspension when he comes off the list. He also is banned from sitting on the Angels bench for the next seven games.

Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti and Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford also received five-game bans. Wantz was given a three-game suspension for "intentional throwing at Jesse Winker."

Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera also received a three-game suspension. Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias, Marlins outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery and Angels interpreter Manny Del Campo each received two-game suspensions.

Angels hitting coach Bill Haselman was suspended for one game. Nevin, Chiti and Del Campo started their suspensions Monday night. Montgomery and Haselman will serve their suspensions when Chiti returns from his suspension.

The second-inning incident appeared to be a continuance of tensions from Saturday's game between the Angels and Mariners. Mariners relief pitcher Erik Swanson threw a 95-mph fastball that nearly hit Angels star Mike Trout during that game. Trout criticized Swanson for that pitch in comments to the media after the game.

The Mariners and Angels received warnings Sunday after Wantz threw a fastball behind Rodriguez in the first inning. Wantz settled in against Winker to lead off the second. The right-handed pitcher threw a 91.1-mph fastball, which drilled Winker on his right hip and prompted the skirmish.

The Angels will meet the Mariners for a two-game series Aug. 5 and 6 in Seattle. They will also play a three-game series Aug. 15-17 in Anaheim and a four-game series Sept. 16-19 at Angel Stadium.

