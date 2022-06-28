ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Jordan promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpKuW_0gOJbjcS00

Jordan on Tuesday promised an investigation into the deadly explosion of a chlorine tank the previous day at the Red Sea port of Aqaba, which killed at least 13 people.

A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, releasing a large plume of toxic yellow smoke. Along with those killed, some 250 were sickened, authorities said.

King Abdullah II “stressed the need to provide transparent explanations to the public after investigations conclude, as well as identifying shortcomings and holding those responsible to account by law,” the palace said in a statement. He also offered condolences to victims' families.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh visited the site Tuesday and, citing civil defense and environmental authorities, said the gas concentration in the area had returned to normal. He said that most movement at the port has resumed, except for the exact site of the incident which was being cleaned and inspected.

Al-Khasawneh said many of those in hospitals were being discharged.

A government spokesman, Faisal Al-Shboul, told state media that eight of the dead were Jordanian and five were foreigners. Among the injured were Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, hospital officials said.

Video carried on state TV showed the moment the tank exploded, sending dockworkers scrambling to escape the toxic cloud. Some 200 people were hospitalized.

The Public Security Directorate, which initially described it as a gas leak, said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured and sent specialists in to address the situation.

State-run Jordan TV said 13 people were killed. Al-Mamlaka TV, another official outlet, said 199 were still being treated in hospitals. The Public Security Directorate said a total of 251 people were injured.

Aqaba is on the northern tip of the Red Sea, next to the Israeli city of Eilat, which is just across the border. Both are popular beach and diving destinations.

Eilat’s emergency services said in a statement that there was no impact on the city but that they were following the situation closely.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sea#Public Security#Jordanian#Chinese#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Pentagon explores using militarized fleet of SpaceX rockets as a 'quick reaction force that could stop a future Benghazi-style attack' - and double as cargo planes to deliver supplies anywhere in the world in 60 minutes

Leaked documents from the US Pentagon reveal it is interested in employing a fleet of SpaceX's Starship rockets as a 'quick reaction force' to stop 'a future Benghazi-style attack.'. The documents, obtained by The Intercept, were drafted by the Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which formed a partnership with the Elon Musk-owned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Dance floor brawl involving 60 people breaks out on cruise ship

A cruise ship was escorted into port by the US Coast Guard after a brawl involving up to 60 people erupted in a night club onboard.Security staff aboard the Carnival Magic asked the US Coast Guard for assistance in the early hours of 28 June as 40 to 60 passengers became embroiled in a dance floor fight at around 5.20am. It’s unclear what caused the incident, though it is said to have started as a fight between two passengers. The Coast Guard launched a small boat from Staten Island to escort the cruise ship to its home dock in Manhattan,...
THEATER & DANCE
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy