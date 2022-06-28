SEDALIA WOMAN DUE IN COURT REGARDING DRUG CHARGES

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of June 29th, Daisy N. Marcos-Rubio came to the Police Department to report a theft. Marcos-Rubio reported that between July 2021 and September 2021, property was purchased in the 700 block of West 4th Street for an amount over $1000. The victim would later learn the original property owner couldn't sell the property because of a pending civil issue. The original property owner sold the properties anyway.
A former Columbia resident who is charged in connection with her infant’s death in 2017 has made her initial appearance in Boone County Circuit Court. 28-year-old Lavosha Daniels is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The infant’s father, Staffone Fountain of St. Joseph, is charged with first degree murder. Fountain remains jailed in northwest Missouri. His arraignment date likely won’t be set until he arrives at the Boone County jail.
A former Columbia resident remains jailed without bond this morning in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph, charged with first degree murder for the 2017 death of his infant daughter. The first degree murder charge is significant, because it means Boone County prosecutors believe they can prove the infant’s death was...
Officers at the Pettis County jail prevent the suicide of an inmate. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports that officers saw a male inmate wrapping a jail-issued sheet around his neck on surveillance video Wednesday morning. They believed the inmate was attempting to commit suicide and entered the cell, cutting the sheet from his neck.
A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
A 19-year-old woman from Barnhart is facing numerous charges following an arrest by the Highway Patrol around midnight this morning. Officials report that Clarissa Escoffier was taken into custody for failing to maintain insurance, not wearing her seatbelt and having a misdemeanor warrant in Camden County for failing to appear for a Marijuana charge.
Brandon Lee Motley of Sedalia, MO was issued a warrant on 6/24/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Corey Scott Leonard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/24/2022 for possession of drug paraphernalia and an arrest warrant in Clinton. Christopher Brandon Roderick of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant...
A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly used a hammer during an assault on Sunday at Lions-Stephens Park.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash
A new jury trial date is set for a Jefferson City woman accused of harboring a fugitive accused of murder. On Tuesday, a Boone County judge scheduled Sarah Beth Malki, 33, for a jury trial to begin August 3. She’s charged with hindering prosecution. The charge stems from Malki...
On Saturday, Sedalia Police took a theft report from Nathan Powers, who reported that his locked locker was entered on Thursday, and someone stole $60 and three credit cards from his wallet at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 W. 3rd. The credit cards were used to make purchases at the Center and online. There are no suspects.
The Boone County Court has dismissed a wrongful loss of job civil lawsuit brought against the City of Columbia.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KAKE) —An accident in Lafayette County, Missouri has claimed the life of a Kansas man. The accident happened just before 1:30 Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2002 Ford F250 driven by 57-year-old Gary Fortner of Holton was driving eastbound on I-70 when a tire on the pickup blew out. The vehicle left the highway and rolled, ejecting the driver.
The Sedalia Police Department reminds residents that fireworks are prohibited with in the city limits of Sedalia. The department also encourages safe firework use outside city limits by providing several tips from the National Safety Council:. -Never allow young children to handle fireworks. -Older children should use them only under...
The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local organization and the Missouri State Highway Patrol plan to give out free lifejackets to Mid-Missouri veterans and families over the Fourth of July weekend. The U.S. Exercise Tiger Commemorative Foundation (USTF) and troopers with the highway's patrol Troop F Water Patrol unit will host the second annual "Operations Sgt. Rosie's
The Sedalia Police Department, in conjunction with City of Sedalia Code Enforcement, is planning a special operation beginning on July 7, 2022, in an effort to address a growing number of parking violations throughout the City of Sedalia. Police officials say parking violations cause significant inconvenience for residents in these...
An Excelsior Springs man lost his life Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident in Ray County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Randy D. Owens was driving a 2001 Chevy S-10 on Missouri Route 10 at Route M at 5:38 P.M. Wednesday when he began to slow and his vehicle was hit from behind by a 2008 Buick Enclave being driven by 46-year-old Richmond resident Michele L. LeMatty.
