Lloyd Allan Edwards, 92, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 2:55 am July 2, 2022, at the Arthur Home in Arthur, Illinois. He was born November 15, 1929, in Springfield, Illinois to the late Walter Lloyd and Lois E. (Duggleby) Edwards. Allan married Joanne McClelland in 1961 and she preceded him in death in 1968. Allan then married Alyce Gissal Bull on December 13, 1969, in Alton, Illinois. After forty-seven years of marriage, she preceded him in death in January of 2017. He then married Joann Erma Johnson on October 20, 2018, at Green Tree in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2020.

