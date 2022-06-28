ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

XTC Cabaret security guard arrested following woman’s shooting death

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Arresting documents explain why Dallas police arrested one of two security guards involved in a shooting outside a Dallas strip club over the weekend. A woman leaving XTC Cabaret ran into a group of guards. The guard who killed her wasn't arrested, but her colleague is now facing three...

www.fox4news.com

