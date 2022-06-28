ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Petition Fails To Stop Approval Of Convenience Store

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELMA – A new convenience store will be built next to a roundabout, something nearby residents don’t want to see. In a 6-to-1 vote, Johnston County Commissioners approved a rezoning petition allowing for construction of a convenience store on the southwest side of a roundabout on Highway 42 East at Highway...

